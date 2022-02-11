ST. ALBANS CITY — Camlin Westen wants to turn students’ least favorite subject into their favorite.
To do that, she and her husband, William, opened That’s My Favorite Subject Tutoring Center in October 2021 at 16 N. Main Street in downtown St. Albans. As one of the only tutoring centers in Franklin County, Camlin’s afternoons are busy now with one-on-one sessions.
“Seeing students grow in just a few weeks is so rewarding for me,” she told the Messenger.
Westen operates the center as a nonprofit, so K-12 students of every background, income and social status have an opportunity to get help in any subject they are struggling in. One hour sessions with Westen cost $25.
To raise money for the center and bring awareness to its mission, That’s My Favorite Subject is hosting its second vendor fair this Saturday at St. Albans City Hall. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., community members can shop for last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts at a variety of craft and food vendors.
A passion for teaching
“I have loved reading and writing and helping students since I was a little girl,” Westen said. “It's always been my passion.”
Westen remembers helping her mother teach Sunday school when she was nine or ten years-old. She loved being in the classroom and working with the younger children.
When the Westens moved to Georgia, Vt. from Pittsburgh almost eight years ago, she took a substitute teaching position at Georgia Elementary School and later at St. Albans Town Educational Center.
Her positive experience in those classrooms persuaded her to pursue first a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and then a master’s degree in reading. She enrolled virtually, so she could balance her studies with raising two kids and continuing to substitute teach. She graduated in 2019.
The idea to open a tutoring center blossomed not long after.
“After the pandemic, when we all went back to school, I just really noticed that students needed help,” she said. “Teachers had the weight of the world on their shoulders, and they couldn't do everything to help these kids. They didn't have enough time in the day to provide the extra learning they needed.”
Opening the tutoring center
Westen quickly realized she could supplement the work of classroom teachers by offering additional learning hours to students after school. Finding the N. Main Street space was essential to that mission.
With its large windows overlooking Taylor Park, That’s My Favorite Subject is within walking distance of BFA-St. Albans and SATEC. Inside, the center is open and airy. Students can choose to work at desks, in colorfully-patterned chairs or on a plush couch.
“If they want to lay on the couch and read to me, then that's what we're going to do,” Westen said. “I want them to feel comfortable when they come in here, and I don't want it to be another classroom.”
In the few month’s since she’s opened, Westen has noticed that many of the students coming into the center struggle with reading.
“I truly believe that's because of COVID,” she said. “You can't really teach reading and writing and spelling online.”
Westen is currently the only tutor at the center, but she’s got others waiting in the wings for when demand exceeds what she can handle. She hopes to open the center up as a quiet study space in the coming months and expand tutoring hours into the morning once school is out for summer.
She also wants to welcome BFA seniors in need of community service hours.
“I’m super excited about where we can go and what we can do with this,” Westen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.