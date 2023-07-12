Registration is now open for the Vermont Compost Operator Certification Training which is hosted by The 131° School of Composting, and presented by the VT Agency of Natural Resources (ANR).
This workshop will provide participants with a Compost Operator Certificate, which meets the requirements of ANR for small, medium and large compost facility operators. Current or future compost site operators will be certified to manage composting facilities handling food scraps or animal mortalities in Vermont.
This daylong in-person workshop, hosted in Williston on Friday, September 15, is focused on operator competency in compost site management and regulatory compliance, and includes a dynamic combination of lectures, demonstrations, and hands-on exercises. Instructors include James McSweeney, Dan Goossen, and Ben Gauthier. The course is limited to Vermont residents and site operators working in the state. Registration is $30 at Eventbrite.com.
In addition to the training, consulting services are available to eligible food scrap composters on an ongoing basis. For more information email James@CompostTechnicalServices.com.
