The Adjutant General, Major General Greg Knight, recently presented the Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Above and Beyond award to the St. Albans Police Department.
The Above and Beyond Award is presented by ESGR State Committees to recognize employers at the local level who have gone above and beyond the legal requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA).
The award is given in limited numbers by State Committees to employers who have had at least one of their supervisors/managers recognized with a Patriot Award, and who have signed or agree to sign an ESGR Statement of Support.
