JEFFERSONVILLE — Skiing is what Robbie and Holly Burns live for.
Graduates of BFA-St. Albans now living in Fletcher, the couple spent decades working for other people in the ski industry. Now, they are their own bosses.
“I would say I am the president of the business,” Holly half-joked from behind the counter at Triple Diamond Ski Shop and No School Snowboards in Jeffersonville.
After working there for nine winter seasons, the Burns bought the ski shop on the access road of Smugglers Notch in June, and have since found their own leadership roles while working as a team.
Robbie, an experienced ski technician, oversees the service and equipment aspects of the shop, while Holly focuses on soft goods and ordering product.
“When we came together, it was just like, what a perfect fit. Whatever I didn't know, he knew and vice versa,” Holly said.
Their sons too, have a part to play. Ages 9 and 17, they bring that all-important “snowboard swag” and “skier vibe” to the shop’s atmosphere.
Under the previous owner, No School Snowboards was located in a different building a short walk away from Triple Diamond Ski Shop. One of the first things the Burns did upon taking over was bring both shops under one roof.
“A family of 10 would come in and half of them would ski and half of them would snowboard and we'd have to send half of them over there,” Robbie said. “Now it seems to work a lot better.”
The couple also brought in brand new tuning equipment this year and expanded its selection of ski jackets and casual clothing. The shop now carries more gear for women, apparel from Ski the East and plenty of holiday stocking stuffers.
Most importantly though, is the 20 years of experience Robbie and Holly bring to the place. After graduating from BFA in the mid-90s, they moved to Lake Tahoe, where they worked at ski shops before coming back to Vermont in 2001 to work at resorts and Burlington’s Alpine Shop.
“Being a skier, I always wanted to work in the ski industry,” Robbie said. “Once you get your foot in the door, you just find out how awesome it is, how great the people you meet are.”
The Burns enjoy interacting with the tourists from around the world who come to ski at Smugglers Notch, and hope to see more Canadians this year now that the border is fully open.
Their main goal though is to draw locals back into the shop. To entice them to visit Triple Diamond over shops in Burlington and Stowe, they lowered their prices, expanded their rental options and work to get ski tunes finished in 24 hours.
Looking to the future, in a break from past practices, Triple Diamond and No School will be open year-round. Holly hopes to organize tent sales with food trucks on the green outside the shop in the summertime, and Robbie wants to expand the building to make room for more rentals.
“Smuggs has always been our home mountain,” Holly said.
“Skiing is great,” Robbie added. “It’s what we live for.”
