ST. ALBANS CITY — St. Albans for the Future is calling all artists to submit a design for the city’s 2023 T-shirt.
The community enhancement group is retiring the “Big Chair” design created by Jon Young and is seeking an image of the Taylor Park fountain.
The design should be recognizable for locals and visitors alike. All submissions will go before the Downtown Board and one image will be chosen. The board will provide feedback, which could include edits or adjustments. Compensation will be available to the awarded image.
Submissions are due in a JPEG format, minimum 300 dpi, on or before Feb. 17 to a.young@stalbansvt.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.