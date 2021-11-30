MONTGOMERY — When a day spa opened in Montgomery this fall, one resident told owners Darren and Lynne Drevik she was thrilled to no longer have to drive to Williston to get her nails done.
“It was clear there was a real need for it,” Darren Drevik told the Messenger.
SpaVermont, a full-service day spa offering mani/pedis, massages, saunas and more, hosted its grand opening Nov. 13. Though an offshoot of the Phineas Swann Inn, the spa welcomes tourists and locals alike.
Opening a spa was a longtime ambition for Drevik and his wife Lynne, who moved to Vermont and bought the Phineas Swann near Jay Peak Resort in 2012.
Their dream was poised to become a reality in February 2020, when the couple acquired an old house neighboring the inn. Just weeks later, the COVID-19 pandemic began, and what the Dreviks thought would be an eight-week project quickly turned into an 18-month adventure.
After stumbling through construction roadblocks, SpaVermont is up and running, open Thursday to Monday. Drevik, Lynne and Spa Director Emmy Burrington are furiously preparing for the upcoming influx of skiers and wintertime guests.
“Based on our advanced bookings, we’re expecting a very, very busy season,” Drevik said.
Personalized service
Upon entering SpaVermont, guests will be greeted by Burrington’s bright smile and kind eyes.
“I like the fact that I get to meet new people all the time,” she said.
Burrington was the Phineas Swann’s assistant innkeeper when the Dreviks took over nine years ago. She’s always worked in the hospitality industry, but only recently became a certified massage therapist, partly out of necessity.
Her interest stemmed from a desire to help her sister, who has extreme fibromyalgia.
“I was massaging her, but then I wanted to make sure I was doing it the right way, so I went to school,” she said.
Burrington studied at BodySoul Massage in St. Albans, and she’s applying everything she learned there to her work at SpaVermont. Two other staff members, another massage therapist and a nail technician, round out the team.
A practice that sets them apart, Burrington said, is the use of hot towels on the back and feet during massages as well as during manicures and pedicures. Coffee, tea, soft drinks and snacks are also offered complimentary to all visitors.
Prioritizing relaxation
Nestled on River Street and just minutes from Jay Peak Resort, SpaVermont is an oasis. Complete with a relaxation room, it boasts a fireplace; warm, natural light and music to close your eyes to.
Over the years, guests at the Phineas Swann have repeatedly told the Dreviks that though they are skiing at Jay, the overarching reason for their visit is a desire for relaxation.
“[Lynne] really saw a need for a relaxation room, because that’s what a lot of people come up here to the top of Vermont to do,” Drevik said. “They are coming from Boston, New York and Montreal and they are just stressed all day.”
At SpaVermont, the “relaxation room” overlooks the inn’s garden. From a plush lounge chair, guests can take in the tranquil snowy scene from the wall of windows.
Though the spa has seen plenty of out of state visitors, locals from Enosburg, St. Albans and Newport are also utilizing the space.
“They have the same needs,” Drevik said.
Vermonters from Mongomery and beyond are welcome to schedule appointments any time. There’s even a loyalty program — after a certain number of visits, customers can cash in a free message or manicure.
“Montgomery has a lot of heart and soul,” Burrington said. “That’s why I like being here. You’re taking a little step back in time. It’s not about the hustle and bustle.”
