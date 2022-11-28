ST. ALBANS CITY — For the first time in years, Franklin County residents won’t have to drive south to get ready for ski season.
Earlier this month, Bootlegger Bikes added full-service ski tuning to its offerings in downtown St. Albans.
“Everyone's been really happy with the ability to just come downtown and drop something off rather than have to drive to Burlington or to the mountains,” co-owner Josh Schneider told the Messenger.
Back in January, when he and co-owner Matt Niklaus signed a lease-agreement with the City of St. Albans, they knew bike sales and service were missing from Main Street. But further discussions with city officials also alerted them to the lack of a place to get skis waxed or sharpened.
Upon opening Bootlegger in May, Schneider discovered there was enough space for a tuning machine and ordered one from Colorado. He got it set up this fall and is now ready for business.
Basic and advanced tuning is available for adult and kids skis and snowboards. Basic service for $60 includes a belt grind, edge sharpening and wax. Advanced tunes for $75 replace the belt grind with a stone grind.
Skis and boards can be dropped off and picked up in about three days, though that timeline will depend on volume as the season progresses, Schneider said.
Offering ski tuning services has also helped Schneider to keep employees on year-round. Previously, his bike mechanics left Bootlegger in the winter to work at ski shops.
Now, bike service manager John Arena is the shop’s main ski technician. He has a decade of experience from his winters spent working at shops in Burlington and at various ski resorts.
“We have plenty of knowledge at this point and we're just going to keep growing it,” Schneider said.
Bootlegger already offers bike rentals — and fat bike demos are on the way — but ski and snowboard rentals could also be in the shop’s future. With Hard’Ack Recreation Area just up the road, Schneider said he thinks rentals could be a good next step for Bootlegger.
“We have to get through a year here, see how things are, see what people are looking for and what makes sense. It's a possibility,” he said.
In addition to ski tuning and continued bike sales and service, Bootlegger is making local hockey players happy by adding skate-sharpening to its line-up. Schneider added a commercial Sparx machine to the service area, and he is applying the technique he learned from sharpening his own kids’ skates.
Other than the skate-sharpening offered at the Collins Perley ice rink, there isn’t another place downtown that offers the service.
“It’s something I've been doing at home. I have kids who are hockey players…so that's another reason why I knew the area could use some more capacity,” he said.
To allow for more flexibility for ski and skate drop off, Bootlegger is now open on Monday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. The shop is also open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and noon-4 p.m. on Saturdays.
