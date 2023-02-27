ST. ALBANS — Know some extraordinary women in Franklin County?
Mill River Brewing, partnering with Women Advancing Manufacturing (WAM), wants to highlight them.
Starting this March, the St. Albans brewery is rolling out a new line of sours to celebrate local women in the community as part of a larger campaign celebrating women’s achievements.
“I’m hoping out of this people have an appreciation for women who they know that are making a difference,” Mill River owner David Fitzgerald said.
The initiative grew legs in the last few months when a group of local women involved with Unilever’s Women Advancing Manufacturing initiative jumped into the project with both feet after attending a conference on the subject. To bring it to St. Albans, they plan to advocate for women in manufacturing at Ben & Jerry’s, and they were looking for a project to celebrate women’s empowerment in the community this March.
To do so, Molly Renning — one of the five local women — said she wanted to reach out to a local business with a solid track record of embracing women’s strengths in the workplace. Mill River, which has two women managing the business, fit the bill, she said.
“When we wanted to create a local chapter, I immediately thought of the Fitzgeralds,” Renning said.
The line of beers, labeled “Sippin’ Something Empowered!” is a kettle run sour, which began cooking this past week after Levon Fitzgerald and his fellow brewers met with the group to start the batch.
Once completed, the beer will be labeled with special themed cans equipped with a QR code that will let people submit information about women in the community worth highlighting.
Proceeds from the batch will be given to Laurie’s House and Voices Against Violence.
Renning said the idea behind the project is to celebrate and empower women, which aligns well with her own work history at Ben & Jerry’s. Prior to working there, Renning said she was on loose footing financially, and she took a chance when she decided to get a job in manufacturing.
“I turned 30 and I thought I don’t know where the hell my career is going,” she said.
The move, however, ended up working out well as she quickly realized that she could succeed and thrive in the male-dominated industry.
“There’s a lot more to it than just making ice cream,” she said. “Men and women think differently. It’s not about being exactly the same. It’s not about being alike, it’s about collaboration. … It creates magic.”
Taylor Lamy agreed, pointing out that she had some initial reservations when she took her first step in the manufacturing field. Now, she’s helping to train others on the manufacturing floor and mentoring her colleagues on how to succeed in leadership roles.
She said she appreciates manufacturing because it’s a place where strong leadership and quick thinking can have noticeable effects on the end product within a short time, and by bringing more women into leadership roles, there’s increased diversity of thought able to find the most efficient solutions.
“To my surprise, I ended up really liking it,” Lamy said. “I did feel super empowered because of the changes that I was able to make and how fast I was able to see them.”
Revealing hidden strength
A 2020 survey, conducted by manufacturing supplier Thomas, estimates that just one in four leaders in manufacturing are women.
Recognizing the discrepancy, Lamy said, “lit a fire” under her to get moving on how she could bring more women into the manufacturing field, especially after she found her own success there.
The group approached Ben & Jerry’s leadership for support, and after getting the green light, they got started. Getting Mill River on board with its new sour was one approach, but the group has also started looking at what they can do on an individual level to help.
One way, Anne Benedicto said, is through mentorship. They were encouraged to find at least two women to mentor in the field in order to help them find connections and identify next career steps.
Sometimes, just being recognized by a community or leader can have strong effects on a person, she said.
“You just need that one person to believe in you and what your potential will be,” Benedicto said.
Lindsay Gardner, the Taphouse’s manager, knew the experience well. She began with Mill River this past summer, starting as a member of the wait staff after spending years in the role at other restaurants. But the Fitzgeralds’ recognized her potential and asked her to take a leadership role.
Gardner said the experience was humbling, but it was also impressive for someone to take a chance on her.
Fitzgerald is hoping that recognizing other women in the community can have the same empowering effect on those whose work may not have been noticed in the past.
“I really kind of hope it slows people down a bit to reflect that women are making a difference,” he said. “I immediately think of my mom, right? My mom is so powerful, she’s kind of behind the scenes but she’s an amazing person who does some great things for the community.”
The group is planning to hold an official kick-off for the new beer line on March 11 from 5-8 p.m. at The Taphouse, 366 Lake Road. The event will feature live music and a live painting by local artist Jon Young.
“This is a really strong first step to say we’re driving this, and not only are we driving this at Ben & Jerry’s, but we’re driving this through local companies and throughout St. Albans to really show that we support this message across the board,” Lamy said.
