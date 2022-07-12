ST. ALBANS — Downtown St. Albans was full of visitors Saturday morning.
Between the farmer’s market in Taylor Park and St. Albans sidewalk sales, they had plenty of things to do, and participating businesses took advantage of the crowds.
“Today was the best ever for sales,” stained glass artist Lindsay Didio said from her tent just outside of Rail City Market.
Didio, owner of the Blue Heron Arts Studio, had her glass pieces arrayed in front of her on Saturday to prompt passersby to stop and take a look.
“I love making things that are tangible and utilitarian,” she said as she talked about her work. “At the end of a project, you end up with a 3D object.”
The city’s downtown art and sidewalk sale took place Friday to Sunday, and featured discounts on products and merchandise from downtown businesses and local artists.
Everything at Bayberry Cottage was 20% off, for example, while the Saint Albans Museum offered 50% off a selection of gift shop items. Bootlegger Bikes also had deals on an assortment of bicycles.
A tent away from Didio, Jillian Thayer used sidewalk sales to sell her different herbalist products.
“I’ve been talking to a lot of customers,” Thayer said about the event.
Thayer said she uses the herbal products she creates to help deal with her arthritis, and these days, she’s learning to be an herbalist at the Vermont Center for Integrative Herbalism at Goddard College.
Her business, Herbal Rose, sells herbal products like teas, oils and lip balms that can complement more standard treatment options, and she set up her tent outside of Rail City Market Saturday to highlight her product line, which is sold in the store.
Colomont CBD took the same approach outside of Youthful Energy just north of city hall. Doreen Hebert, the director of sales for the company, said there was less foot traffic a few blocks away from Taylor Park, but she still had people come up to talk about CBD products and check out the available tinctures and bath balms sold by the company.
For other businesses participating in sidewalk sales, however, the whole week was an opportunity to connect with their customer bases.
As the Crow Flies is one such example. Sales associate Melanie Carswell said the downtown business had set up their wares outside during the latter half of the week, and plenty of customers had wandered in and out the store to check out the discounts on the table they set up outside.
“It’s been a really great weekend,” she said. “We get really into it.”
As the Crow Flies customers often look for its sidewalk sales to get good deals on the business’s wide array of household and kitchen items, Carswell said. April Cornell tablecloths and table runners sold especially well this year, she said, and customers often come down to check out the discounts after seeing what’s available at the store through social media.
“It’s a good chance to get new customers,” Carswell said. “A lot of people come into the store at sidewalk sales and find new things.”
