On Tuesday evening, Christie Martin, principal of Sheldon Elementary, was quickly and unanimously approved to be the new co-principal of Missisquoi Valley Union Middle and High School.
The move, Missisquoi Valley School District Superintendent Julie Regimbal said, was Martin’s “return” to MVUMHS.
“There was a very clear and unanimous decision,” Regimbal said.
Martin will begin her new position effective July 1 of this year alongside Middle School Principal Dan Palmer.
Martin’s selection came after what Regimbal called a “lengthy search” for another principal at the school to replace Jay Hartman, who she said is retiring at the end of this school year.
Search process
During the search, the district conducted a “thought exchange” with the school community, asking what qualities the new principal should possess. Seventeen candidates were then compiled and screened for qualifications. Parents, board members, students, teachers, staff and administrators — including Jeff Benay, director of Indian Education — were included on the search committee, and all were given a chance to weigh in on the candidates.
Three candidates were selected for interviews, and a site visit to Sheldon Elementary School was conducted to ask about Martin’s leadership there.
During the meeting, board members discussed the possibility of Dan Palmer becoming high school principal, and he has the right of first refusal on which grade level he would like to serve as principal. Governing duties would be discussed at a later date.
“Welcome back,” said Terri O’Shea, MVSD board member from Swanton. “It’s really nice to have her back at MVU.”
Christie Martin
A local, Martin completed her student teaching at MVUMHS beginning in 1991 at the middle school. Once she completed her teaching, however, Martin said she found no jobs available.
So she continued working at Hannaford until a teaching position came along.
“I worked lots of hours there,” Martin said at Tuesday’s meeting.
One day, on her way out to the Champlain Valley Fair, Joyce Stone — who was the Language Arts department leader at the time — reached out to her. She needed a ninth-grade teacher for a homeroom and one class. After school and prep-work was finished, she went back and worked from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Hannaford.
She later took a full-time position at MVUMHS and worked at the school for seven years before taking the principalship at Sheldon Elementary School. While she said she loved her time there, her passion was in more variety: pre-kindergarten all the way to twelfth grade.
“I’m excited to be able to come back,” Martin said.
