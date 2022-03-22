FRANKLIN COUNTY — For two of Franklin County’s longest-serving Realtors, the current housing market is the most unique they’ve seen.
“There’s no question that it’s a seller’s market right now,” Phil Gerbode, a 37-year Vermont realtor, told the Messenger.
Carol Audette, a colleague of his at Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman, agreed.
“For many realtors, 2021 was their best year ever,” she said.
From February 2021 to February 2022, an average of 150 single-family homes were listed per month in Franklin County. About 55 sold per month, and most within 50 days on the market.
In 2021, sale prices in northwest Vermont increased by an average of 16.3%, and Hickok and Boardman had a hand in 20% of the region’s sales.
Audette, a 35-year Vermont Realtor and St. Albans resident, suggests sellers ask themselves one important question before beginning the process: “What do you want to accomplish by making this move?”
While some people may be moving for a job opportunity, she said, others might want to be closer to family. Climate and location might matter and so could the size of the house and property.
“It's really good to sit down and think about what's important to you. Realtors can help gather all that information,” she said.
After this initial step, other questions are bound to follow. Gerbode and Audette answered four of the questions they get asked most frequently by sellers.
Q: As home prices have increased, home equity has surged. What are some tips for homeowners?
Carol Audette: It’s very important to make sure that sellers understand really what equity is: the difference between what you owe and what your home sells for.
So the main tip is to keep in mind the expenses that are involved in selling, which is the cash needed to get your home ready, legal and commission fees and the cost to move from one home to another.
Phil Gerbode: For homeowners who have more equity, it’s an ideal time to either sell their home or renovate before interest rates go crazy. This would be an ideal time to maybe upgrade the kitchen and bathrooms, put a garage on.
It’s a great time to take out a loan and fix things, like the roof, siding or other things that might be detrimental from a buyer’s standpoint.
Q: If I’m thinking of a move, when should I start the process?
CA: I say you should backtrack from when you think you can move out. Pick a date and consider home preparation, moving arrangements, school year, family commitments. Then have a real estate agent come over and do a market analysis on your home, so you know what equity you have. They'll also give you advice as to the improvements needed.
Right now, in Franklin County, most homes go under deposit in less than two weeks. In St. Albans and Swanton, homes have been selling after just two to five days on the market.
PG: If you put your home on the market, you better have a clear idea of where you are going to go. You can’t sell without a contingency plan.
If it's a desirable property, it can go under deposit within 24 hours and can have multiple offers. If it's an old fixer-upper, it might take a little longer.
Location still matters. It does take a little longer to sell homes farther out in the country, though we are having an easier time selling homes in Richford and Berkshire, for example, because people are completely priced out of Chittenden County and southern Franklin County.
Q: Is there a more desirable time of year to put my home up for sale?
CA: That's all gone out the window. April is usually when market activity starts. Now, January is hot. The winter months in Franklin, Chittenden and Addison Counties have been fantastic.
The only place we see a slow down is on the lakefront. I've got a lake shore listing that I'm just holding until the ice breaks. More people start turning toward the lake shore more in that mid-April, May timeframe.
PG: This summer should be an ideal time for a seller to put their home on the market. Early April and May are a really busy time. We try and get our sellers prepared by March 1 or March 15.
Q: Will the condition of my home matter in today’s market?
CA: I always say you have 15 seconds to make your first impression. That’s the time it takes a buyer to get out of their car and open the front door. Sometimes that tells them all they need to know. So you do need to prepare your home: make sure your shrubs are in shape, clean the bathroom and your closets.
The better condition your home is in, the better the staging, the more aggressive offers you’ll receive. I just sold one on Upper Welden in St. Albans, and though it is an older home that needs some improvements, it still ended up getting five offers — three of which were over asking price — because it was clean.
PG: Make sure your house looks presentable and clean and ready to move into. Those kinds of things will still affect what kind of offers you get. The better the condition of the home, the better the price and the better the terms of sale. A buyer might be more likely to waive the inspection.
