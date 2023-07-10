...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northwest, and southern
Vermont, including the following counties, in central Vermont,
Addison, Orange and Washington. In northeast Vermont, Caledonia,
Essex and Orleans. In northwest Vermont, Chittenden, Franklin and
Lamoille. In southern Vermont, Windsor.
* WHEN...Until 830 PM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads
remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to
excess runoff from earlier rainfall.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 223 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated moderate rain. Flooding is already occurring in the
warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Barre, Montpelier, Newport City, Lyndon, Middlebury,
Morrisville, Enosburg Falls, Orleans, Derby Center,
Morristown, Morrisville Village, Worcester, Elmore, Hyde Park
Village, Stowe, Hyde Park, Middlesex, Johnson Village,
Waterbury and Wolcott.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible through Tuesday morning, though the event is currently
evolving to more of an areal and main stem river flood threat as
the rainfall rates decrease but river levels continue to respond
to all the rainfall in the last 24 to 36 hours.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New York, including the following
counties, Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin,
Southern Franklin, Western Clinton and Western Essex. Portions of
Vermont, including the following counties, Caledonia, Eastern
Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Rutland,
Eastern Windsor, Essex, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans,
Washington, Western Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Franklin,
Western Rutland and Western Windsor.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff will result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.
Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are
possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood
with more heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread 2 to 5 inches of rain has fallen across the region
with locally over 7 inches observed. An additional 1 to 3
inches of rain is expected through Tuesday morning, tapering
off into showers on Tuesday. However, river levels will
continue to respond to the rainfall in the last 24 to 36
hours, with the Winooski, Lamoille and Mad River expected to
crest at major flood stage later tonight or on Tuesday before
gradually receding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
