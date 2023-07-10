Montgomery Farmers Market, 2019

In recent years, Pratt Hall has become the home of Montgomery’s farmers market.

The Richford Farmers' Market is back for its 27th season, as of Saturday July 8. Running 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday until Oct. 12 the market offers a variety of local vendors and is located at 21 Main Street in the parking lot right before the Missisquoi River.

To keep up with what is happening at the Richford Farmer's Market be sure to check out the event's Facebook page

The Montgomery Farmers' Market started again this year on Saturday, July 1 and occurs 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday until Sept. 16. It happens on the side lawn of Pratt Hall and is run by the Montgomery Historical Society.

More information about the farmer's market, including vendor spotlights can also be found on the event's Facebook page.

