ReSOURCE, a Vermont nonprofit based in Williston, Barre, Hyde Park and Burlington, teamed up with HireAbility Vermont to bring their Construction 101, hands-on, construction, and safety training to St. Albans.
The 6-week course wrapped up on Friday, March 4 and will be followed up with hands-on experiences with local construction companies. Participants in Construction 101 programs are frequently offered good-paying jobs with local contractors at the conclusion of training.
The five students enrolled with HireAbility Vermont who went through the course were all pre-screened, work-ready adults who gained skills in hand and power tool use, job site safety, construction math, and earned OSHA-10 certification. They also participated in ReSOURCE’s Personal and Professional Development curriculum focusing on the soft skills important for workplace success.
The mission of HireAbility Vermont is to help Vermonters with disabilities prepare for, obtain, and maintain meaningful careers and to help employers recruit, train, retain and promote employees with disabilities.
