Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 29 below zero. * WHERE...Northern and central Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures as low as 10 to 25 degrees below zero will occur tonight into Thursday morning. Southerly winds will increase in the 10 to 15 mph range after midnight which will warm temperatures across the area, but combined with below zero temperatures conditions will remain very cold through mid-morning on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&