FAIRFAX — This holiday season, Olivia Anderson is predicting we’ll see plenty of velvet, plaids and candlesticks on Christmas trees and in tablescapes.
“I think people are really going the traditional route this year,” she said. “I’m seeing a lot of red and green plaid again, minimal decorations and meaningful, homemade ornaments.”
In August, Anderson and her partner, Garett Serke, started a holiday and seasonal design company, Home & Hand. The Fairfax-based couple helps clients get their homes’ into the holiday spirit — decorating while you are away — like something straight out of an HGTV program.
“We wanted to have a certain number of clients and we’re upwards of doubling those slots right now,” Anderson said. “There have been so many people in the community who have been looking for something like this.”
Anderson and Serke have spent the last few months spreading the word about their services, and now have five installations booked for this Thanksgiving weekend.
The process begins with a consultation, when Anderson and Serke talk with a client about their wants and needs. Sometimes a family wants their existing holiday decorations set up in a new and exciting way, while other times they want a total refresh.
“The main driver for people who hire us is they either don’t have the time or don’t want to go through the hassle of setting everything up and then taking it down,” Serke said.
Instead, Anderson and Serke swoop in over the course of a few hours or a few days to set up tablescapes, design porches and decorate trees. They will curate decorations, sourcing locally made and antique items when they can, and will return after the holiday to take them all down.
The couple is well-matched for the endeavor, with Anderson describing herself as the “Home” and Serke the “Hand.” Simultaneously, Anderson works in marketing and cosmetics. She is passionate about the holidays and making them as cheerful as can be, while Serke, who has an engineering background, can make the designs a reality.
“We took my passion and Garett’s love of innovating and problem solving and paired those two things together to be able to offer the community something that so many people actually really do need due to different circumstances,” Anderson said.
Here’s what else they had to say about Home & Hand. Answers have been edited for length and for clarity.
Q: What was your motivation for starting Home + Hand?
Anderson: I have personally always loved the holidays. It's just been such a magical time for me. And as I continue to grow older, that is something that just stayed with me. I had three Christmas trees out when we started dating, so Garett knew immediately the holidays are a big part of who I am.
Q: What is your process like with clients?
Anderson: We start by sitting and chatting and thinking about the core items people have to work with and what the client’s vision is. It’s really all about getting to know the client, their style, their comfort zone.
Q: Where do you look for inspiration?
Anderson: I’m always looking at Pinterest and home magazines, and honestly I find trends and ideas just from being out shopping and looking around in the community. I think you can really find inspiration wherever you are.
Antiquing is one of our favorite pastimes, and I find a lot of inspiration there. Trends are cyclical, they come and go. I think we’re seeing a lot of that revitalization right now.
Q: What has it been like working together?
Serke: It’s been really good so far. I think a lot of people might have trouble working with their significant other, but we actually met when we worked together in the past.
Anderson: We both have strengths and weaknesses. He’s better at logistics and making things happen while I’m the dreamer.
Q: What are your future goals for the business?
Serke: Holidays are year round, so we’re hoping to work with people for Valentine’s Day and some spring events. We’d also like to see ourselves work with folks on designs for their storefront windows, seasonal rentals and AirBnBs.
Anderson: Yes, Vermont is such a wonderful place for local tourism. I love being a tourist in my own state, so when I go places I just love looking at how they change up the decoration for the seasons and the holidays.
