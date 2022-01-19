ST. ALBANS — At 4 a.m. each morning, when most others are still asleep in their beds, Caitlin Fortin is in the kitchen at Mother Hubbard’s.
She starts with the day’s assorted donuts, before moving on to breads — white, wheat and oatmeal molasses. Next is cookie dough for chocolate chips, snickerdoodles, millionaires, peanut butters and of course, her famous sugar cookies. Before the lunch rush, she’ll squeeze in a few custom cupcake orders.
“I like making stuff that makes people happy,” Fortin told the Messenger, seated at a table during lunchtime at the St. Albans bakery and country store. “I just like to see smiles.”
After several years working behind the scenes, a dream came true for Fortin on Jan. 6 when she became the new owner of Mother Hubbard’s Bakery, Deli and Country Store. She previously leased the bakery side of the store from former owner Cayden Theberge, but now has full ownership. She is joined in the business by her brother Brian.
“Now, I can say it’s mine,” she said smiling. “It was very overwhelming at first because I was just so excited, but now, I'm kind of in a routine.”
Fortin got into baking at Northwest Career and Technical Center, when she was a student of Adam Monette, the recent Food Network Holiday Baking Champion. When she wasn’t playing ice hockey and field hockey for Missisquoi Valley Union, she was baking in her family’s kitchen and working part-time for Melissa Hubbard Larose at Mother Hubbard’s.
Though she left Franklin County to get a bachelor’s degree in culinary arts and food management at Paul Smith’s College in New York, Fortin always knew she would come back to the bakery in St. Albans.
“I didn’t want to go anywhere else,” she said. “I've kind of made my customers family. I know them all by name and as they walk through the door, I know what they're going to order.”
In the winter, after a nearly 12-hour day at Mother Hubbard’s, swaps her apron for ice skates. She’s an assistant coach of MVU’s girls varsity ice hockey team and is determined not to miss a single game.
“I like to see the younger faces,” Fortin said, as two MVU boys ice hockey players left Mother Hubbard’s deli counter with fresh sandwiches. “We're really trying to serve the community. We're looking for this to be the place for teams to come in, grab a bite to eat before a game or hang out after a practice.
Q: What is it like to work with your brother?
A: We get along good. I have a really tight family. Their support means everything.
Brian is taking over the store side, so he’s in control of all the ordering and stocking. He's been great at it. He's excited for something new too. He left Mylan to do this with me. He's not used to this yet, but he's picking up on the pace.
Together, we kind of want to lean more into the country store aspect. We’ve already started working with local vendors selling maple syrup and salsas. I have a friend who makes jewelry, so we’re trying to get her stuff in here. Our goal is to support the community with energy and excitement.
Q: What else will be new or different?
A: In the spring, I’d like to add a creemee machine. Maybe some bouquets of flowers for sale. I’m also definitely hoping to expand the bakery a bit so I have more space to work in the back.
I’d like to hire Hailey White, she’s a senior in high school, full-time once she graduates in June. She does cakes, and so we’re hoping to expand a bit in that way.
Q: What was the most recent holiday season like?
A: I think running a bakery is kind of like farming. You’re here seven days a week and then the holidays are your harvesting season.
All of my employees make it fun. Some days are longer than others. On the day before Thanksgiving, I was here for 18 hours and then back the next day at 4 a.m. It was crazy. I baked 311 dozen sugar cookies for Christmas.
Valentine’s Day is coming up, and that's another big holiday for us. Mother’s Day too. I kind of take advantage of the holidays because it's a good boost of sales. I just get creative with it and change it up as I go.
Q: What have you had to learn about being a business owner?
A: Time management. It’s important to still have “me time.” I can’t get to every hockey practice, but I do get to every game.
My family's always been a great supporter, so if I need help, they'll come and help, but I think I just need to learn to walk away some days even though it's like a baby to me. I need to find that balance between work and life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.