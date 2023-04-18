FRANKLIN COUNTY — There were approximately 4,120 workers in northern Vermont’s construction and landscaping industry as of May 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In Franklin County, ask almost anyone, and they will probably have a friend or family member in the business. These individuals repair our roofs, renovate our kitchens, mow our lawns, care for our driveways and help bring our dream homes to life.
Meet four of them, and learn what is most rewarding and challenging about the work they do.
KC Nicklaw
Business: Elite LLC
Town: St. Albans
Years of experience: 15+
Q: What services do you offer?
A: I specialize in tree work: removal, pruning, stump grinding. I also do a little bit of basic landscaping as well. I offer mowing services, flower bed, weeding and building.
Q: How did you get into this kind of work?
A: I was an auto mechanic by trade. After a few years of that, I decided to move on. I initially didn't know much about tree work at all; I had barely touched a chainsaw. But after 15 years at a tree service in South Burlington, I was at the top of the ladder. I was a foreman, running crews, fixing equipment and managing some of the shop properties.
Q: What was it like to start your own business?
A: Once I realized I was having a second child, I decided I wanted to spend more time with my family and to make my own schedule.
I started my business with the little bit of gear that I had acquired over the years, a pickup truck and a landscape trailer. I'm a big car enthusiast, so I had to sell some of my project cars to buy some other equipment. I took any job I could get at first — cleaning gutters, painting, lawn maintenance — but once I had a solid clientele base and people knew what I was capable of, I could get into tree work.
Q: What misconceptions do people have about your job?
A: Sometimes I run into people thinking that our services are a little expensive, especially for tree removal. But that’s because insurance is very high for this industry. Because anything could happen. Every tree is different, especially during storms, and it's a very dangerous line of work. There's always a different scenario.
For example, when we leave the property, there's still a lot more work to be done. You have to find somewhere to dump the material, especially with diseased trees. You have to find a space where you can deposit that material where it's not going to disease other trees. You have to do the right thing.
In my experience with other bigger tree companies, they don't really explain the cost of things very well, but I try to be as transparent with my customers as possible.
Q: What do you like best about tree work?
A: The array of work is nice, because I can kind of pick and choose whatever I want to do. I personally like trees as well. I like the process of how they make their food and what they provide for us because, you know, they've been around longer than we have and we need them to survive.
Cody Chamberland
Business: Chamberland Builders
Town: Highgate
Years of experience: 10+
Q: What services do you offer?
A: We’re a small family-owned business. It’s me, my wife and one other employee. We build decks and do kitchen and bath renovations.
Q: How did you get started in the industry?
A: I grew up on a white pine sawmill back in New York. I went to a trade school right out of high school and got all the basics. I took that a little bit farther by learning some Scandinavian wood work, log cabins and things like that.
Q: What was it like starting your own business?
A: I was working for a larger contractor in the area, and I just wasn’t happy with their services anymore. I decided I was going to go out and offer better.
We got up and running in 2021, but the first winter was during COVID-19 and it was really hard. I had to ask myself if I wanted to keep doing this. But we made it through, and it’s been successful. I’d like to add on more employees this year and someday have our own shop.
Q: What do you like most about working with wood?
A: Being able to create something from a raw material and make something beautiful. Looking at somebody's plans or something they’ve dreamed up, and then being able to bring that to life is just really rewarding.
Steve Pontbriand
Business: LandTech Property Services LLC
Town: Georgia
Years of experience: 40
Q: What services do you offer?
A: Excavation and grading are the two main things we do. We’ll excavate for new developments, and on the grading side, we do new driveways, restorations of existing driveways and private roads. We do land clearing of woods and will put in new lawns for new homes or existing, residential or commercial.
Q: What is most challenging about your job?
A: The quoting part is hard. We use a lot of fuel, so that’s got to be factored in.
There’s also a lot of competition in our area. There are a ton of little companies offering carpentry, excavating, mowing lawns and garbage disposal. It would be better if they picked a direction, because it makes it harder for companies like myself that specialize in three or four categories to get work. I don't blame the homeowners, because I know they are looking for the most cost-effective and efficient option. But that's by far the biggest negative.
Q: What do you think sets you apart from the competition?
A: I sell what I do best, which is great communication with a customer. I think we're very honest, and we're very loyal. When we say we're going to be there, we're going to be there. I enjoy meeting new people. I love what I do.
Q: What do you like best about the work you do?
A: It's awesome. I used to travel a lot for my old job, but this beats traveling. I'd much prefer to be at home and much prefer to work on my own schedule. That’s typically 10-hour days or more, but it is what it is. I’m perfectly fine with it.
William Bilodeau
Business: B&B Property Maintenance
Town: Westford
Years of experience: 10-15
Q: What services do you offer?
A: I’m pretty good at mowing. Tree work I’m very good at. I’ll do some roof patching and slate work. I like pruning and gardening the best, because you can go into a place that looks pretty disheveled and it comes out looking like a piece of artwork.
Q: How did you get into this kind of work?
A: I grew up with my grandfather, so I kind of have an old-school mentality. I learned how to do this stuff as a kid, and I’ve pretty much done it since.
Q: Why did you decide to start your own business?
A: I worked for other companies for about the last decade, but I’ve realized I do better by myself. I take pride in my work. There’s a lot less wasted energy working for yourself than other people. I can typically do 8-10 jobs in a day, depending on what they are.
Q: When you take on a job for a client, what’s your approach?
A: The biggest thing is I try to ask the customer what they want and try to have a good understanding of it and make sure that I cover every aspect and really go above and beyond for them. For instance, even if I’m just mowing the lawn, I try to make it look nice and get those straight lines. I try not to leave any bit of a mess behind. I try to keep everybody happy going and sometimes like doing a little extra really helps people out.
Q: What do you like best about your work?
A: I just take pride in the work. I like going to a property and bringing vibrance and life back into it. I enjoy being outside and being able to make a living doing that. I just got done sugaring, so I’m pretty much outside year-round. I enjoy not being in a box.
