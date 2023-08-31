ST. ALBANS — In the modern age, preplanning one's funeral has become a thoughtful and proactive way to ensure that end-of-life wishes are honored and to alleviate the burden on loved ones during a difficult time.
Through preplanning, individuals have the opportunity to make personalized decisions about their final arrangements. This includes selecting the type of service they desire, whether it's a traditional funeral, a celebration of life, or a more innovative approach. It enables one to specify details such as music, location, readings and mementos.
At Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, Jeff Levesque specializes in assisting families in making choices regarding burial or cremation. As Franklin County's preferred licensed Cremationist, he is adept at helping people decide what is right for them.
Preplanning allows for financial considerations, enabling individuals to set aside funds or secure funeral insurance, thus providing peace of mind for both themselves and their families.
By taking a proactive step to preplanning, individuals can ensure that their final wishes are met, and their loved ones can focus on remembering and celebrating their life rather than navigating the complexities of planning a funeral.
This is paid content. Brady & Levesque Funeral Home is part of the Messenger’s Preferred Business Program. Learn more at https://www.samessenger.com/preferred_business_program.
