FRANKLIN COUNTY — On this International Women's Day, the
Messenger is reflecting on the female business owners we've had the pleasure of interviewing and photographing in the last year.
From Georgia to Montgomery, women are running the show at cafes, greenhouses, gift shops and more. They are rolling out dough, building bouquets, making art and balancing the books.
Inspired by a love of the outdoors and home-cooked Dutch bites, Elizabeth Powers, for example, is
bringing classic European favorites to Montgomery with Cafe Oma.
“Oma” in Dutch means “grandmother,” and that’s exactly who inspired the chef and cafe owner to open the spot in the first place: her grandmother.
“I needed someone looking out for me,” Powers told the
Messenger in November. “My Oma taught me a lot of what I know. I needed her inspiration to get this place open.”
Several Franklin County women started their business after seeing the need to fill a void or meet an unmet demand.
When Winnie Wilkinson couldn’t find a reliable source of international spices, such as curry powder, jerk seasoning and garam masalas, a friend suggested that it was a business opportunity.
Wilkinson grabbed a $25 supply, borrowed a card table and set up a space at the St. Albans Farmers Market. At her first outing, she sold out.
That’s when Winnie’s International Market was born.
“When you start a business, you don't know where you’ll end up, and you don’t know the lives you’ll change,” she told the
Messenger.
In Enosburg Falls, Carmen Dodd and her daughters Franssy and Yenedier,
are channeling their Honduran roots with Harvest House and Garcia Bistro.
The shelves in the small grocery store are filled with mostly Mexican and Spanish foodstuffs like rice, beans, tortillas, chips, snacks and sweets, frozen foods plus fresh vegetables such as potatoes, bananas, fruit and onions.
“We were raised that way: to work for your own dreams and don’t ever stop,” Dodd said. “This is something we can do together and we see the necessity of it here. We are Hispanic and there’s not much Hispanic food over here.”
“We want to be our own bosses,” Frannsy added.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly all female business owners in Franklin County persevered through some sort of obstacle, be it mandated closures, supply chain delays or staffing shortages.
Ashey Cleare, owner of Rail City Market in St. Albans, said when the pandemic hit, she didn’t have time to plan. All of the sudden, no one was coming into the store, but the phone was ringing off the hook.
“I was just kind of handling it day to day,” she told the
Messenger. “It was a very strange time for the store, like it was for every single store because all of a sudden, nobody was coming in.” At Breezy Acres, owner and manager Marilyn Pelletier has been so busy that it’s been a challenge to keep in-demand gardening supplies on the shelves.
“Anything edible last year was gone in a heartbeat: tomatoes, blueberries, apples,” she said. “And now seed pricing this year is out of control because of the oversell last year, now there’s a shortage. Buying seeds this year has been a hardship.”
Other women used new-found time during the pandemic to start a creative side hustle or more fully commit to a personal passion.
For Berkshire’s Huguette Lambert, that meant
starting Lost Nation Artwork so she could give forgotten objects a new life with paint.
“Painting gives me something just for me,” she said. “I think everyone should have something that is just for them...a reason to get up in the morning.”
And in Georgia, Ludmila Botnari crunches numbers in accounting during the day, But in the evenings, especially on a night before a farmers market, she gears up with a pair of gardening gloves and
spends her time tending her flowers and designing bouquets.
Though she loves her day job, it’s hard to find creativity in numbers, and she finds it essential to have bouquet-making as an outlet.
“I started doing this here because this place is absolutely beautiful,” Botnari said. “Now it’s turned into sharing my flowers with the community, because there’s just something about enjoying the fruits of that hard labor in the summer.”
Winnie Wilkinson started Winnie’s International Market after finding a lack of spice options in St. Albans.
Ashley Cleare, owner of Rail City Market in downtown St. Albans.
Serina Jung, owner of Wellness at Work Massage Therapy, is hoping to bring her massage chair to clients and companies all around Franklin County. (Kate Barcellos)
Director Camlin Westen sits at her desk inside That's My Favorite Subject tutoring center in St. Albans.
Christina "Poppy" Ritchie -Larivee, owner of Poppy's Rail Trail Flowers and Boutique. (Kate Barcellos)
Zoe and Heidi LeVell take a break from renovations inside their Barn Owl Bistro and Goods. (Kate Barcellos)
Denise Sledge with her trusty Kenmore sewing machine and her model stuffed dog, Jack. The Highgate resident owns Angel Dog Jackets. (Kate Barcellos)
Martha Bechard of Georgia sells jams to raise money for cancer research.
Depot owner Shannon Smith and Events Coordinator Lauren Warshofsky pause by the bar in The Depot.
Ludmila Botnari sells her bouquets at the Georgia Farmers Market Aug. 4.
Breezy Acres owner Marilyn Pelletier
Erin Willis, owner and operator of Home Ties, a macramé business, sells her work at the Saint Albans Bay Park Farmers Market June 24.
Melanie Jean Bangoura, owner of Cannaflora, sells her homemade CBD products can be found at the St. Albans Town and Fairfax Farmer's Markets.
Katharine Hartson is the owner of Kreations by Katharine, and sells her pickles, jams, salsas and more at the St. Albans Bay Farmer's Market.
Darci Laroche Benoit, center, poses with her family at her shop called Bees on Broadway in Swanton. In addition to selling all her own products the family also educates on the necessity of apiaries.
From left, Yenedier (Marle) Garcia, Franssy Garcia, Carmen Garcia Dodd, and John Dodd pose in front of the new store.
Jenny Bessette, owner of Flowers by Debbie in Swanton. (Kate Barcellos)
Gretchen Eberle, owner of Off the Plate Animal Sanctuary in Montgomery, gives Moozie getting a good scritch. (Kate Barcellos)
Jessica Hubis, owner of Missing Piece Bakery, decorates a cake with her children. (Provided photo)
Donna Howard, owner of The Eloquent Page, a bookstore in downtown St. Albans.
Barbara Monty's greenhouse at Beaver Meadows is toasty and warm despite the frigid temperatures outside and is home to thousands of perennials, annuals, trees, shrubs and cuttings. (Kate Barcellos)
Margaret Jones, a longtime fan of Montgomery's Crafty Lil Gift Shop, recently became its owner. (Kate Barcellos)
Margo Sherwood, the owner of Sherwood Real Estate and the Pink Lady antiques store in Richford. (Kate Barcellos)
Kim Covert-Airoldi and her product line Covert Essentials. (Kate Barcellos)
Owner and chef Elizabeth Powers at her counter inside Cafe Oma. (Kate Barcellos)
Huguette Lambert, the face behind Lost Nation Artworks, shows off one of her favorite paintings. (Kate Barcellos)
Thea Whitcomb, owner of Moonshadows on Main Street in St. Albans City.
Hannah Lyford is the owner of the Travelled Cup restaurant on Main Street in St. Albans, a spot well-known for its nutella-filled poptarts, delicious lattes, chicken curry salads and eclectic atmosphere.
Editor's Note: Do you know a female business owner who should be highlighted? Tell us about her at news@samessenger.com.
