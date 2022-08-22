FAIRFAX — “As on any farm, there’s always something under improvement,” Amanda Gifford said, pointing to an almost-finished chicken coop.
In a baseball cap, a 4-H t-shirt and cargo shorts, Gifford tossed chicken feed into her grassy pasture. As if on cue, thirty hens hustled out of their coop single-file, clucking and eager for lunch.
In June, Gifford opened Avalon Teaching Farm on the property in Fairfax she’s lived at for almost 20 years. From Route 104 you can’t see much, but up a gravel driveway and behind the house sprawls 75-acres of dewey grass.
Avalon has evolved many times in the last few decades, and the teaching farm is its latest iteration. Previously, it was the Avalon Triumvirate Academy, an independent school serving students in grades 4-12.
Burnt-out after 15 years of teaching, Gifford said she closed the school in 2018 and took an inventory management job at a local warehouse to pay the bills. Four years and a pandemic later, Gifford found herself longing to get back to education.
“I need to do something meaningful, and education is my passion,” she said.
That’s when Gifford decided to reimagine the farm as an agricultural school, offering not only the horsemanship lessons for kids she always has, but animal husbandry classes for adults with little to no prior experience.
A leader of the High Hopes 4-H Club for 28 years, Gifford is attuned to the way parents hover on the outskirts of their children’s activities, interested in the lessons but too old to participate themselves.
Those parents, she said, inspired this latest reimagining.
Since June, Gifford has worked with five adult students at the farm. Her lessons include how to care for horses, pigs, poultry and sheep. Time is split between classroom-style learning in the barn and hands-on application at Avalon.
By-the-book learning — about feeding rations for example — is best balanced by physical work, Gifford said. Students can often be found building a fence or cleaning up a stall.
“They are gaining the experience here to then go on and do it themselves,” she said.
Gifford hopes to expand in 2023 to include cooperative livestock and garden space for those who want to tend to their own harvest but don’t have room where they live. She said she also wants to build an indoor riding arena so she can more easily teach horsemanship year-round.
Medieval inspirations
In the on-again, off-again rain drizzle last Thursday, Gifford was enjoying a rare moment of solitude on the farm. The week before, she had hosted three back-to-back events for Vermont’s Open Farm Week, demonstrating how to care for horses, sheep and chickens. She also traveled to New York to volunteer at one of the region’s largest horse shows.
But in Thursday’s relative quiet she fed the chickens, talked to her miniature sheep and stroked the muzzle of Wicked “Wicky” Sensation, the horse she said she had been waiting for her whole life.
“He’s like a sports car to drive,” she said. “But the brakes, the accelerator, are all there. I know he’s going to take care of me.”
Teaching and reading are Gifford’s passions, and she said she reads almost a paperback a day. Her love of reading inspires almost everything at Avalon, including naming the farm and livestock after medieval legends.
“Avalon” is a mythical island and place of magic where King Arthur's sword Excalibur was made. By naming the farm after the fabled world Gifford said she hopes she can provide visitors with a brief escape from the hardships of the modern world.
In a stall around the corner from Wicky stands Iseult, a small Perlino mare who had a rough life before coming to Avalon. A rescue pony, Iseult’s big attitude and capacity for love matches the fabled Irish and Arthurian princess for whom she’s named, Gifford said.
‘Saving grace’
Born in Brooklyn, New York and raised in Chittenden County, Vermont, Gifford moved to Fairfax in 2003. Because horses were her “saving grace” growing up, she wanted to open a horsemanship academy, and thought she could fill a void in Franklin County, where at the time, there were few extracurricular activities for kids.
“I wanted to make a difference,” Gifford said. “Horses tend to appeal to young women, and if they can learn to command it, to tell it to stop, speed up or slow down, then they can tell-off a boy who is bothering them and do almost anything,” she said.
At Avalon Teaching Farm, Gifford offers horseback riding lessons for children and adults. Lessons are tailored to the student’s goals, whether that be to have fun or to prepare for competition.
Gifford is proud that her students have gone on to become teachers, veterinarians, horse show judges — and mothers, who she noted in an aside “are working harder than the rest of us.” Her own two children are grown.
For almost three decades, she’s also led the High Hopes 4-H Club, which serves students in northern Chittenden and southern Franklin counties. The club meets weekly on Thursday nights in the Avalon barn.
While many 4-H clubs focus on just one or two subject areas, Gifford said she prefers to offer a wide variety of projects. She tailors lessons to kids’ interests, including horseback riding, poultry care, photography, cooking, fishing, veterinary science and engineering.
“If they want to learn about something, we’ll make it happen,” Gifford said.
