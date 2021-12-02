Northwest Fiberworx New Logo

Courtesy
 
ST. ALBANS– The Northwest Communications Union District (NWCUD) is now operating under Northwest Fiberworx (NWFX), and the new website URL is nwfiberworx.com.
 
“The new name better reflects what we’re all about,” says Sean Kio, NWFX Executive Director. “Most Vermonters don’t know what a ‘Communications Union District’ is, and ‘fiber works’ is more meaningful to our community members,” adds Kio.
 
Northwest Fiberworx is quickly becoming a leader in bringing an open-access fiber-optic network to Northwestern Vermont. NWFX recently hired a full-time Executive Director (Sean Kio of Enosburgh); was awarded $1,275,028 from the Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) for pre-construction planning and network design; is working with National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative to develop the organization’s business plan; and is actively looking to expand the employee roster with a full-time Operations Project Manager, and part-time Administrative Assistant.
 
“We’re working hard to build a team and construct a great network that is affordable, provides universal access, and built for tomorrow,” states Kio.
 

