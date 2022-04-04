ST. ALBANS CITY — Not too long ago, Melanie Jean took a leap of faith.
After quitting her day job, Jean is taking her passion for alternative forms of healing to downtown St. Albans.
Two weeks ago, Jean opened Epiphany Hypnotherapy & Massage in a tiny, yet cozy two-room space at 75 N. Main St. In one room there’s a massage table and the golden glow of a table lamp and in the other, two oversized armchairs and an electric tea kettle.
Jean specializes in relaxation massage and alternative forms of healing like Reiki and hypnotherapy. Stress, she thinks, interferes with both mental and physical healing processes and shows up as muscle pain, anxiety and depression.
“The body is designed to heal if you allow it to relax,” she told the Messenger.
Jean believes in mysticism, a term that has many definitions, but most generally means the attainment of insight, hidden truths or self-transformation through various practices and experiences.
Jean first began her journey into mysticism in 2015, when she learned meditation from a yoga teacher friend. She said practicing meditation changed her life because it allowed her to practice self-care.
“When I was a working single mother and going through life's hardships like the death of a parent and breakups, I was so busy, and I couldn’t slow down and process my grief or put myself on the list of priorities,” she said. “I think a lot of people don't know how to do that. They're just in survival mode.”
But during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jean said, many people made lifestyle changes. Without appointments or childrens’ soccer games to run off too, parents had the opportunity to go for a walk or practice yoga.
After her foray into meditation, Jean became certified in relaxation massage and Reiki, all while working with families and businesses at nonprofits and in state government.
“I just kept pursuing more things that aligned with the business that I wanted to run and how I wanted my life to look,” she said. “The first 25 years of my professional life were dedicated to other people, and I loved it, but I kept thinking, when I get older and my kids leave home, what's my legacy?”
A space of her own
Prior to having her own space in the city, Jean was traveling all over to perform her services. On a weekly basis, she was taking massage appointments at the Hair Loft in St. Albans and at the Salt Cave in Montgomery. Twice a month, she was driving to Washington County Mental Health in Montpelier.
“It was a lot of running in different directions,” she said. “So it’s a little bit of a miracle that this spot became available.”
It took Jean a while to feel secure enough in her business to leave her part-time job at Samaritan House in St. Albans, which she did just recently.
“It was a leap of faith,” she said. “But I love this, and I definitely want to do it more than office work.”
Now, managing her business full-time, Jean feels like she’s hitting her stride. Many of her regular clients have already visited her in the new space, and she received calls from new people interested in her services as soon as her sign went up.
“The challenge of owning a small business? I think it’s slow growth,” she said. “Unless you are willing to put yourself out there and advertise and talk about yourself, which is hard for introverted people.”
Alternative modes of healing
Years ago, Jean worked at the Vermont Department of Labor — first as a career counselor and later in workforce development.
“It was really interesting to watch people do assessments and discover what their gifts and interests are,” she said. “I would also help businesses with strategy and grant applications so that they could evolve with the times and stay viable.”
Her work now with relaxation massage and other healing modalities, she said, is similar in many ways.
“You could be stuck in regret about the past or anxiety about the future,” she said. “But if you can practice mindfulness and get to a place of being in the present moment, your eyes will open to all of the things that are here that you're missing.”
Clients might come to see her, she said, because they want to change something in their life. They might be stuck in old patterns and need someone to facilitate a change in perspective or a release of fear.
During hypnotherapy for example, Jean uses hypnosis to help clients quit smoking, lose weight and build self esteem. And with Reiki, she says she passes on spiritual energy to the client through her palms to encourage emotional or physical healing from trauma.
“Transformation isn't necessarily inevitable,” she said. “You have to take initiative and action.”
While Jean has faced skepticism of her practices, she ultimately believes people’s doubts about alternative medicine can be overcome.
“Most of us run on autopilot, so we don’t even realize there are other options,” she said. “The very first step is to surrender to disbelief and be open to the possibilities.”
