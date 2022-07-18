ST. ALBANS — Lt. Gov. Molly Gray visited St. Albans last Friday to hear about local issues from businesses in the area.
During her day in St. Albans, Gray participated in a farmer’s roundtable held at Holyoke Farm, toured Teknor Apex — a plastics company — visited Peerless Clothing and dropped by the Vermont Passport Agency. She ended her tour of the area with a stop at 14th Star Brewing Co.
During her tour of Teknor Apex, Gray heard about some of the challenges that employers face when trying to recruit and hire employees, such as increasing childcare costs and lack of housing.
“The tour underscores issues we need to address in Washington D.C. to deliver results to Vermont and Franklin County,” she said.
Gray is running for Vermont’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives as a Democrat. She faces three opponents, Becca Balint, Louis Meyers and Sianay Chase Clifford, in the Aug. 9 primary.
(0) comments
