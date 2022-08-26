ST. ALBANS TOWN — This is the 17th and last year Al Corey will serve on the Maple Run Unified School District Board, and for the past three years he’s served from the conference room at Franklin County Rehab.
“I [have always been adamant] that the students are getting the best education they can,” Corey said. “Having been in the trenches, I felt that I could help give good perspective.”
Originally from Burlington, Corey has served on the Maple Run Unified School Board continuously since 2005. He joined promptly after retiring from teaching, and previously taught at Bellows Free Academy for 29 years.
A man with a passion for the stage and for speech, he began his professional career as a radio jockey for WWSR and coached drama courses. Recognizing his passion for drama and his chemistry with students, the school asked him to join them first as a co-op coordinator, and later in other roles.
Now 83 and in his last year as a school board member, Corey took some time out from the Franklin County Rehab barbecue to tell the Messenger what inspired his years of service, and what brought him to the skilled nursing facility.
“I’m happy,” Corey said. “Who needs legs, you know?”
Life at Franklin County Rehab
“This is my home,” Corey said.
Corey’s legs were amputated due to complications with diabetes three years ago. When he was given a choice of top three rehabilitation centers he would like to go to, Corey gave only one option.
“Franklin County Rehab, Franklin County Rehab and Franklin County Rehab,” Corey said. “I said ‘if you can’t get me into Franklin County Rehab, I’ll stay in the hospital until you can.’”
Corey said his experience there, despite his mobility issues, has been outstanding. The licensed nurses assistants and nurses are kind and respectful, and there are a variety of fun activities for residents.
Corey said COVID-19 rattled the facility, but administrators like Kate Gladden kept them all safe.
“I don’t mind saying this is my home,” Corey said. “It’s been a pleasure … If ever I have a problem, I just call Kate and she comes down to discuss it.”
The facility has largely returned its pre-pandemic group activities, bingo, weights and exercising, cornhole and barbecues near the pavilion outside.
“Well, I can’t get pedicures anymore and I can’t put on my shoes,” Corey said laughing. “But other than that … I can get somebody to push me all around.”
From radio to the chalkboard
Corey earned a bachelors of science degree from Stanley College (now Boston College) in speech and headed straight for the microphone as a radio jockey for 19 years. He was also one of the first certified radio marketing consultants in the country. But one day, while vacationing in Lake George with his wife Nancy, Cory said he had an epiphany.
“I said ‘Nancy, when the kids are finished with school, I’m going back to school so I can teach,’” he said. “And when I came back from vacation, I wasn’t home half an hour before the phone rang.”
Serendipitously, the caller was Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans, who knew Corey from radio and from the drama classes he used to coach there. This time, they asked Corey to join the school as a co-op coordinator. He would later help revitalize the school’s marketing classes. He received a teaching license based on his background and what he intended to teach.
From the classroom to the board room
Corey retired the year Bellows Free Academy transitioned from a private school to a public school. Whereas a private school is run by trustees, BFA now has a school board.
“I still think I have the best interests of the students at heart,” Corey said. “That’s why I continue.”
In all of his years on the board, and through many periods of transition, Corey said his fondest memories are of two chairs with whom he’s served. His first chair, Jim Mercier, and the current chair, Nilda Gonnella French, who also served on the original board for BFA.
“She does an excellent job,” he said.
