ST. ALBANS CITY — After more than a decade of planning, Connor Contracting is set to begin construction this April on a 10,000-square-foot office building at the former Fonda site, 15-21 Lower Newton St.
The building will house Genesee and Wyoming’s American Rail Dispatching Center (ARDC), which is currently located on Federal Street.
The railroad company is expected to move 60-70 full-time employees to the new building, said Mike Connor, president of Connor Contracting, at the Jan. 3 St. Albans City Development Review Board meeting. Railroad lines and switches around the country will be monitored from this location.
Redeveloping the long-vacant brownfield site, which the city owns, has been a high priority for more than a decade, according to planning documents. The city has indicated it will sell one-third of the property to Connor Contracting, which will then lease it to the railroad company.
The city is still looking for tenants for the remaining two-thirds.
Since the 1940s, the entire 5.5-acre site on Lower Newton Street has housed a paper product manufacturing facility. Up until 2005, the Fonda Container Co.’s paper products plant operated on the lot until it closed as a part of a merger with Solo Cup Co.
When the city bought the property two years later, contaminants from former industrial and commercial work on the site were found in the soil and groundwater. Labeled a “brownfield” by the state, the “Fonda site” has since seen major clean-up efforts by the city.
In 2011, the city invested about $1 million into the location, demolishing a building and putting fencing around a three-acre concrete slab. In 2020, voters approved $1 million in tax increment financing (TIF) for the project.
State and federal grants have also been used. In June 2021, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded the Northwest Regional Planning Commission a $200,000 grant, a portion of which was put towards clean-up.
“EPA brownfields funding provides a much-needed boost for economic development and job creation in Vermont, and in many of New England’s hardest hit and underserved communities,” said Deborah Szaro, the EPA New England acting regional administrator, at a June 16 press conference.
Genesee and Wyoming is excited to be there and happy to work with the city on this project, Connor said.
The building is to be one-story with a 42-space parking lot, according to planning documents.
Construction will begin April 1, Connor said at the meeting. He expects the building’s interior to be completed by November and the entire facility to be finished by the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.