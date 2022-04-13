SWANTON — Leader Evaporator Company announced today it has entered into a binding letter of intent to be acquired by H2O Innovation Inc.
Leader, a maple solutions company based in Swanton, has been selling American-made evaporators and other sugaring equipment for 132 years. H2O Innovation, located in Ham-Nord, Quebec, has been around for the last 30 years, manufacturing and selling equipment to maple producers in both Canada and the United States.
“Leader has entered an exclusive process with H2O Innovation to define the terms of a transaction which would aim to merge our respective maple-related activities into a maple farming powerhouse,” Leader president Jeff Smith said in a statement Wednesday.
The obstacles and challenges Leader has faced over the last few years, he stated, have made him realize the company demands the resources to match its ambition.
“The synergy of our product lines, experience and capabilities could not be more ideal,” Smith stated. “I am confident that within just a few years, a newly invigorated Leader will be the world’s largest, most innovative maple equipment manufacturer.”
The transaction is expected to close before July 1 and would allow H2O Innovation to expand its manufacturing capabilities by utilizing Leader’s 50 employees and 103,780 sq. ft. facility located in the Town of Swanton.
In addition, Leader’s 53 distributors and dealers will be added to H2O Innovation’s current network of 50, according to an April 12 press release.
“What won’t change, however, is our roots, our history, and our commitment to quality,” Smith stated. “Leader equipment will continue to be made in America, by American workers. And the fine team that helps you ‘Get Maple Done’ will be the same, only stronger.”
Leader Evaporator has been a Vermont-based business since its inception in 1888. Originally founded as W.E. Burt & Co. by William E. Burt in partnership with Alfred Simkins, Leader got its start in Enosburg Falls before later moving to Burlington, then St. Albans and later Swanton.
The maple business line of H2O Innovation was among the first in the industry to introduce the H2O-Smartrek technology, providing accurate intelligence to optimize the collection of maple sap, the remote monitoring and the control of a complete maple production.
“This transaction is a perfect fit for H2O Innovation’s maple business line as we already foresee multiple synergies,” Frédéric Dugré, president and chief executive officer of H2O Innovation said in the press release. “We envision partnering with Leader’s customers to continue building a business of significant value, one that honors the legacy of Leader, and thus, becoming one of the most important players in the maple industry.”
Dugré expects the acquisition to increase H2O Innovation’s revenues from maple equipment and products by 60% to 70%.
“We are very excited about this transaction because it capitalizes on Leader’s historical legacy for quality and innovation, while positioning it to be a truly international brand, giving the resources and capabilities to, within a few years, become the maple industry’s market leader,” Smith stated.
