RICHFORD — In a tiny room painted the color of sea foam, Kristi Sylvester works her massage magic.
“Massage really helps soothe the body and the mind,” she said. “It makes me happy to help people feel good.”
Sylvester opened her massage practice in Richford’s People’s Plaza back in May and is excited to bring more calm and serenity to people’s daily lives.
After working in child care for a number of years, Sylvester went to BodyWork Massage School in St. Albans with a push from her grandmother.
“I still wanted to be taking care of people but to slow it down a little bit in quiet spaces, more one on one,” Sylvester said.
She completed the 750-hour training and started offering massage services out of her mother’s Richford yoga studio, but as demand grew, she needed to find her own space.
It was important for her to stay in Richford, she said, because she grew up there and wanted to continue helping the local community. The decor of her room in People’s Plaza reflects her demeanor — full of soft blues, lemon water and instrumental music.
Sylvester specializes in Swedish or relaxing massage, deep tissue, Shiatsu, Reiki, Thai and reflexology. She also offers prenatal massage, which can be beneficial for women before childbirth.
Sylvester believes massage has many benefits for physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being. It can provide pain relief from sore muscles, relaxation, increased flexibility, mental clarity, improved circulation and injury prevention.
“It feels good to be helping with things like pain management, the stress of everyday life,” Sylvester said.
She knows getting a massage can be a vulnerable experience, so her main goal is to always make sure clients feel safe with her.
“We always talk about what they'd like to work on and make sure they're comfortable before we start,” she said. “I want people to be open with me, communication is so important.”
Sylvester offers appointments Tuesday through Saturday. Appointments can be booked online or by calling (802) 370-4357.
