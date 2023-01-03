The Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce will present the 2022 Timothy Bovat Civic Involvement Award to St. Albans native, Karyn Rocheleau.
The award presentation will be held at the Chamber’s first mixer of 2023 at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Peoples Trust Company main branch on Kingman Street in St. Albans.
This Award has been presented in honor of Mr. Bovat by the Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Bovat Family since 2000. The award is given to an individual or group whose investment in the local community goes above and beyond the norm.
Karyn’s name is synonymous with giving and volunteerism. Since returning home to St. Albans in retirement, Karyn has made it her mission to serve, and to give.
This level of commitment stems from years working in high-powered companies like Ford, PepsiCo and Union Carbide, and also from serving in the US Army Reserve. Karyn’s work pedigree is matched only by her enthusiasm for making a difference.
Karyn’s colleagues cite her caring and open leadership style and her soft spot for helping local food shelves, finding ways to give to both Northwest Family Foods and Martha’s Community Kitchen.
Karyn has served on the Board of Northwestern Medical Center, and is a founding member of 100 Women Who Care. She is also a member of the Franklin County Business and Professional People, and is serving her third term as President of the St. Albans Rotary.
As a Rotarian, Karyn’s “Service Above Self” includes creating programs at BFA around leadership and financial literacy, plus writing a grant for an outdoor classroom.
She’s organized countless coat and food drives. She’s also created community gardens throughout Franklin County. And, she finds time to assist in numerous Franklin County events, like the Expo Home Show, the Festival of Trees and the Tractor Parade, to name a few.
When the Chamber reflects on the heartbeat of our community, folks like Karyn lead the way. In finding creative ways to respond to the region’s needs, she is not only making change, she’s inspiring fellow givers and doers to band together in getting work done.
As Karyn reminded the Chamber recently, using a quote from Helen Keller, “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.”
The Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to recognize Karyn’s good work and dedication to Franklin County.
