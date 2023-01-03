Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of a glaze up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Central and northern Vermont. * WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally higher totals are possible in the Northeast Kingdom. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&