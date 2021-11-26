Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches below 500 feet, and 4 to 7 inches above. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northwest and southern Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mix of snow and rain across the region this afternoon will transition to all snow this evening and continue through the night. Snow will taper off early Saturday morning.. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&