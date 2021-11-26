ST. ALBANS TOWN — Ready to jump into the holiday season? The day after Thanksgiving, the Town of St. Albans will be holding its inaugural Holly Jolly Jamboree at St. Albans Bay Park.
The town tried to hold a similar event last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted those plans. With restrictions lifted this year, the town can go forward with those earlier plans to launch its holiday extravaganza featuring vendors, a fun run and a visit from Santa.
“I know my park manager has had at least 30 vendors signed up. We hope to have 30 to 40 craft vendors, so it's a good opportunity for people to do some Christmas shopping,” public works director Alan Mashtare said.
Proceeds from the event will go toward Operation Happiness — a United Way of Northwest Vermont program that helps over 1,000 families in Franklin and Grand Isle counties enjoy the holidays.
“[Park manager] John [Montagne] and I talked that we kind of wanted to do a tree lighting and wanted to give back to the community,” Mashtare said.
The jamboree — sponsored by the Peoples Trust Company — is organized around four activities that are scheduled to take place from 1 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26.
Food and craft vendors kick off the event at 1 p.m. Since some people have to work on that Friday, Mashtare said the event was extended to allow people to come by afterwards to see what’s available.
The holiday festivities, however, start at 4 p.m. when attendees can expect a visit from Santa Claus and a few of his reindeer. He’s scheduled to hang around until 6 p.m.
At that point, local runners will be lining up for the Mistletoe Ugly Sweater two-mile fun run just outside the Stone House, which begins at 6 p.m. While someone will be awarded for running the fastest time, Mashtare said the event is more of a casual fun run than a race.
Participants are encouraged to show their festive cheer by wearing holiday sweaters during the event, Mashtare said. Prizes will be given to the runner with the ugliest sweater and the most festive sweater as well as to the runner with the most holiday cheer.
Runners can pre-register for the event at eventbrite.com. The cost is $20.
The final event featured at the Holly Jolly Jamboree will be a tree lighting starting at 8 p.m.
“It’s something where people can go out and see each other in a crazy sweater and enjoy the evening,” Mashtare said. “We’re just trying to kick off the holiday season with some holiday fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.