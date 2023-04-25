BAKERSFIELD — Mixing high-quality ingredients, measuring proportions and taste-testing may seem like something out of “Top Chef,” but for Kate Donlon and Garry Smith, it’s just another day in the office.
The Bakersfield couple officially launched Brave Little Spice Co. in December 2022, selling their homemade spices and seasonings to establishments in Franklin and Chittenden counties.
Donlon graduated from Richford High School in 2009 before attending college at Agnes Scott College in Atlanta, Georgia. There, she met Smith, who was attending Georgia State.
Donlon graduated with a master’s degree in conservation biology, and Smith with his degree in computer information systems. After a few years of working in biology, Donlon started to work as an animal butcher in Ohio before the pair moved to Franklin County.
Now, Donlon focuses entirely on Brave Little Spice Co. while Smith continues working as a software engineer alongside the spice company.
“We’ve always been really interested in local food and trying to find the best restaurants to source locally,” Donlon said. “We knew we wanted to do something food-based eventually, so moving to Vermont was kind of the catalyst to start our own business.”
About the spices
The pair sells six blends of spices: everything bagel seasoning, a coffee maple rub, sugar shack barbeque, creole, chorizo and za’atar. They also sell maple sugar, sourced from Rock Maple Mountain, sea salt, honey, teas, chili oil and sriracha.
The pair tries to get as many ingredients from New England as possible, like sourcing maple from Vermont and sea salt from Maine, but some ingredients like guajillo chili peppers just don’t work with the Northeast climate.
“We built the brand off of this desire to go on an adventure and experience different flavors, profiles, cultures and locations but from the comfort of your own home,” Smith said. “We leaned on that Vermont feel of your fireplace going on a cold winter, and being comfy with a warm meal.”
Smith said while they don’t have any formal training in food science or culinary arts, he’s read a lot of books on the science of taste.
A Georgia-native, Smith said growing up in the South made him love a little heat and experimentation in the kitchen.
“My mom always jokes that she was craving spicy food while she was pregnant with me,” Smith said. “I don’t know if that’s true or not, but I’ve always enjoyed mixing my own spices with whatever happens to be in the fridge.”
Now, the pair mixes and tastes as they go, and gets advice from customers.
“There’s a bit of a science to it, finding what brings out the flavor or something else,” Smith said. “But a lot of it is taste-testing and finding what tastes good.”
Behind the name
Donlon said they have a range of spices to cater to everyone, from mild Za’atar and everything bagel seasoning, to creole seasoning that packs a bit more of a punch.
“There’s a difference in Vermont spice levels, versus some other parts of the country,” Donlon joked. “When I first met Garry, I thought black pepper was spicy.”
Now, Donlon said she’s increased her spice tolerance and can experience more flavors than ever before. This, along with President Calvin Coolidge’s classic speech calling Vermont the “Brave Little State,” inspired the name of the company.
“You gotta be a little brave sometimes, try something that gets you out of your comfort zone,” Donlon said. “You might experience something that you didn’t know you really like.”
Ramping up for farmer’s market season, the pair said they’ll organize their spices by “bravery level,” with milder flavors on one end and the more mouth-tingling tastes on the other.
They plan on selling at the Northwest Vermont Farmers Market in St. Albans and at markets in Jeffersonville and Jericho throughout the summer. In Montgomery, the Dubs Farm stand will carry some Brave Little spices.
Donlon and Smith said they’d like to expand the business, but it’s difficult to find a co-op kitchen or shared commercial space in Franklin County. Until then, they’ll continue working out of their home in Bakersfield.
Currently, spices can be bought online at www.BraveLittleSpice.co, or at Rail City Market in St. Albans and Common Deer in Burlington. The couple said they’re also looking to supply Wood Meadow Market in Enosburg soon, once their current spice stock is sold through more.
