FAIRFIELD — Food Animal Concerns Trust, a national nonprofit organization that works to ensure that all food-producing animals are raised in a humane and healthy manner, awarded a Fund-a-Farmer Grant to Hunger Moon Farm. Located in Fairfield, the farm is owned by Colton Cummings and Danielle Babbitt.
The grant from FACT is designed to expand humane farming and increase pasture-based livestock production. Hunger Moon Farm will use its award to purchase electric netting and a solar energizer to rotationally graze their goats, laying hens, broilers and ducks.
“We are very grateful to have received the Fund-a-Farmer grant from FACT this year,” Cummings said. “We have been working hard to keep growing to meet the demand for our pasture raised, certified organic chicken and eggs, and pasture raised meat goats. As any farmer will tell you, the margins are tight, and getting started/scaling up takes a lot of investment. It is nice to catch a little break and be able to invest in some much-needed fencing without stressing out about cash flow. The new fencing will make our lives much easier and allow us to increase the number of animals we have on pasture.”
This year FACT awarded 87 grants totaling more than $253,000 to farmers and ranchers across 34 states and the District of Columbia. Since 2012, FACT has cumulatively awarded 608 grants totaling over $1,110,000 to farmers across 44 states, directly benefiting an estimated 978,600 animals.
A recent 2023 survey of past grant recipients found that the grants have produced a wide range of long-term benefits. Overall, 99 percent of farmers reported that their FACT-funded projects improved animal welfare, 91 percent experienced a positive environmental impact, and 90 percent found that the grant improved their farm’s financial viability by decreasing expenses, increasing customers and visibility, and ultimately improving net profits.
