FRANKLIN — Howmars Farm in Franklin has won $1,000 and third place in the 2021 Vermont Milk Quality Awards.
The awards, which are hosted by the Vermont Dairy Industry Association (VDIA), in partnership with the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund, recognize the dairy farmers who produced Vermont's best quality milk in 2021.
“The VDIA loves to promote the excellent work of our Vermont dairy farmers,” Amy Maxham, VDIA board member, stated in a press release. “The results of their hard work and dedication can be seen on the landscape throughout our state and in the wonderful dairy products produced with their milk in the state and the region.
“Vermont dairy farmers work hard year-round to produce top quality milk and it is our privilege to recognize three Vermont farms for their exceptionally high quality. This level of quality is the result of year-round attention to detail, hard work and persistence.”
David Houde of St. Johnsbury won first place and Steven and Leslie Brown of East Burke won second place.
In addition to organic milk, Howmars Farm produces organic beef and poultry, maple syrup, compost, firewood, lumber and solar electricity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.