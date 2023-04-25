SWANTON — Vermont Precision Tools lives by the belief that the company is only as strong as the community it serves and that its employees expect to be part of that community-oriented mission, Nicole Boutin-Forkey, VPT’s human resources director told the Messenger.
“We strive to help our community. If it weren’t for the people out there who support us, we would not be here, or where we are today as a national level company. Employees understand this and they are very generous,” Boutin-Forkey said.
Our employees understand what it takes to do well and work hard. Many know what it is like to struggle, to make ends meet, so they understand the importance of what it means to help others,” she said. “And it’s helping others that make them feel good and to value VPT’s community outreach.”
VPT has had a long history of being at the center of community events, things like the American Health Association’s annual heart walk and local efforts to fill the pantries for area food shelves.
“As with most companies, the COVID-19 pandemic put everything on hold, and it’s been the last six months to a year that we are settling back into a ‘normal’ routine. We’re excited about that,” Boutin-Forkey said. “We know the needs in our community are as important as they have ever been and we’re proud to be part of an organization that gives back so much to a community that, in turn, has been so good, so supportive to Vermont Precision Tools.”
Events that VPT employees take part in, over and above the aforementioned:
Operation Fire Cuffs for the UVM Children’s Hospital
Spectrum Youth and Family Services
Local Charity donations funded by VPT Food Sales throughout the year
Coat Drives
Monetary donations made on behalf of VPT business:
Northwestern Medical Center (NMC)
Franklin County Home Health Agency
Highgate Recreation Commission
St. Albans Skating Association
Tim’s House
Northwest Family Foods
Afterglow – Suicide Prevention
Youth Academic & Recreation Programs
St. Albans Rotary Club
Vermont Special Olympics
This is paid content. Vermont Precision Tools is part of the Messenger's Preferred Business Program. Learn more at https://www.samessenger.com/preferred_business_program/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.