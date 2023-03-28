ST. ALBANS — Sandra Palmer, a certified quilt appraiser, will be returning to St. Albans to conduct quilt appraisals at the 23rd Annual Franklin County Quilt Show, on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.
Palmer has been a popular fixture at the quilt show in St. Albans for many years. The Franklin County Quilters Guild is excited to welcome Palmer back to its quilt show after a 4-year hiatus due pandemic restrictions. The last time Palmer conducted quilt appraisals in St. Albans was April 2019.
Palmer, the only certified quilt appraiser in Vermont, attained her certification through the American Quilter’s Society based in Paducah, KY. AQS is the only recognized and accredited organization which specializes in certifying quilt appraisers.
Palmer is also a member of the Professional Association of Appraisers – Quilted Textiles, an international organization established in 1992 to promote and guide professional certified quilt appraisers.
The training to become a quilt appraiser includes a rigorous 3-day course, working under a certified quilt appraiser, a written examination, and a practical evaluation by a panel of AQS-certified appraisers. The 3-day course, written examination, and practical evaluation are conducted once a year in Paducah, KY.
Appointments for a quilt appraisal with Palmer are open to the general public and can be scheduled by emailing or calling Helen Short, hshortvt@comcast.net or 802-752-5497. The cost to have an appraisal on one quilt is $65, payable by check or cash to Palmer at the quilt show. Anyone interested in scheduling an appraisal should call or email soon as appointment times are limited.
