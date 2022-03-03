SWANTON — If someone has an infestation of bed bugs, there’s a good chance they don’t want to talk about it.
When mice, roaches, bugs or vermin become unpleasant house guests, costs for eradication can rise very quickly and involve having strangers come into the home. The process can feel like an invasion of privacy and a money pit, and can be very stressful for homeowners.
That’s why Swanton resident Cody Hemenway started Ndakinna Pest Control Services LLC. this year. After graduating from Missisquoi Valley Union High School, Hemenway went straight to work and ended up finding employment at Colchester’s Ehrlich Pest Control Services. Hemenway found the work came naturally to him, but not because he had unusual spidey senses and could track mice from a mile away.
“When you call a company to come help you with pest control, it’s an invasion of privacy,” Hemenway said. “I understand that. It can be really hard for some people to open up to you, to allow you into their home … to not fear that you’re being judged for a problem you had no control over.”
His work and trade are specific. Hemenway regularly deals with harsh chemicals and pesticides that he holds a specific license to use. His industry requires that the workers be skilled and trained in various operations that most homeowners cannot conduct themselves. Because of this, the cost of pest control can be high, making the process even more unpleasant. Hemenway said he started his company inspired by two notions: preserving affordability and inserting humanity.
“I want them to feel comfortable when I come to their house to work,” Hemenway said. “I want them to be able to pick up a phone and talk to a real human being, not an agent … I want them to know that I have their best interest at heart, at a good rate.”
Working for his community
Like many companies, Ehrlich Pest Control ended up laying off Hemenway and many of his coworkers when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States. Back at his home in Swanton, Hemenway decided to take the advice of his father and throw caution to the wind: he decided to start his own business, Ndakinna Pest Control LLC, and begin working for himself.
The name Ndakinna in the Abenaki language means “homeland,” something that Hemenway and his family honor as members of the Native community. His daughter, Jasmine, is one of the drummers for the Abenaki Circle of Courage program in Swanton, and is also the artist behind his new company’s label.
“Ndakinna is what we call Vermont,” Hemenway said. “There are other business names that refer to Vermont and have Vermont in the name, but you cannot be more Vermont than to be Abenaki. We were the first ones here.”
In addition to owning his pest-control business, Hemenway also works full-time for the Village of Swanton Public Works Department. Nights and weekends he devotes to his family and growing his brand.
What Hemenway was thinking would be an experimental toe-dip into the water of small business turned out to be an almost immediate steady, strong flow of supportive customers. Between word of mouth and social media content coordination, Hemenway said his name has spread, and he now enjoys a steadily-growing list of customers. The business is still his part-time work, but Hemenway said he notices a difference in his customers compared to when he worked for a larger company.
“People need to know that you care about them,” Hemenway said. “I can connect with people one-on-one with my business.”
Work ethic is everything
Hemenway said that growing up on his family’s farm, he was never allowed to slack. Giving 110% was the standard, and his family encouraged him to strive in anything he did.
“The way I was raised, there is a lot of weight to your name,” Hemenway said. “Your work ethic is your best advertisement tool.”
Hemenway decided to remain in his community after graduating from high school, and is raising his family in the Abenaki culture in his hometown. While employment can be difficult to find in small, rural communities, Hemenway said growing up there helped with name recognition, and he found a place where he could serve his community in his own way. His aim was to make pest control for his neighbors available, done by someone they know, for a lower cost.
“I’m not doing this to be competitive or to undercut anyone,” Hemenway said. “ I just know what this job requires, and my prices reflect that … I’m just keeping it real.”
Owning a small business has helped him maintain his professional standards while also retaining a relatable approach to pest control. While also an expert in his field, Hemenway said he’s just a proud Abenaki Swantonian with some skills to offer.
“I had no idea this was what I was going to end up doing,” Hemenway said. “I was deathly, deathly afraid of spiders when I first started into this work.”
