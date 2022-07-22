ST. ALBANS — It’s often heard that people are having “Celebrations of Life” or “Life Celebrations,” in response to the death of a loved one, but what does that mean?
“Celebrations of Life” are a different type of funeral. Where traditional funerals are thought to be a sad and solemn setting, “Celebrations of Life” are more upbeat.
At Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, staff provide “Celebrations of Life” at almost every service they are asked to conduct.
Owner Jeffery Levesque said the way he does this is by being open to all requests when it comes to services.
“We take pride in allowing our families to be as creative as they can imagine, and to do things out of the norm to make their event truly personal and to pay tribute to the life of their loved ones,” he said.
Levesque said the funeral home has held celebrations where balloons were released and where a raffle was conducted.
Brady & Levesque transformed its chapel into a community center, where people were invited to play a hand of cards in memory of the person. The funeral home has also assisted a family to bring their loved ones to their final resting places, with use of specialty vehicles, such as an antique Ford Thunderbird, a horse and wagon, many personal vehicles and antique fire trucks.
Levesque recalled one interment at a cemetery that included an air show complete with the person's bi-plane.
“We often have families that bring in items that people have collected over their lifetime, and have visitors take a piece of that collection home to remember the person with,” Levesque said. “Some of these items have been hats, ties and even strawberry magnets.”
“Celebrations of Life” are not exclusive to any one funeral home. They are exclusive to the ideas of each family who wish to pay tribute to each individual life and all who were a part of that life.
But Levesque said Brady & Levesque encourages the creativity of each family to create a “Celebration of a Life” that will be talked about and remembered for years to come.
