ST. ALBANS — Franklin County Business & Professional Women (BPW) are offering a free seminar to help women hone their communication skills.
The seminar will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 in People’s Trust Company conference room at 1 Franklin Park West in St. Albans.
The seminar will explore each persons’ unique communication style using the DISC Model. Using the simple concepts of the DISC Model, attendees will begin to learn to develop good people skills and create better relationships.
The seminar is being presented by Karyn Rocheleau who is a native of St. Albans and graduated from the University of Vermont with a business degree. She has held positions with the U.S. Army Reserve, Union Carbide, Ford Motor Company, PepsiCo and Wendy’s International.
Rocheleau is active in volunteering in Franklin County, currently serving on the NMC Board of Directors and as president of the Rotary Club. She is also a founding member of 100 Women Who Care Franklin County and the BPW Financial Literacy program that has been presented in local high schools.
For those attending, an RSVP would be appreciated to annette@champlaininsuring.com by Oct. 26 since seating is limited.
