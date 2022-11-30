Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and northeast and northwest Vermont. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Strong cross winds are expected along Route 11 in the vicinity of Malone, New York, where sporadic southerly gusts up to 60 mph may occur late this morning into the early afternoon before rain arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts may briefly subside as rain shifts into the region during the afternoon. Behind the front, wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will again be possible when winds shift westerly, particularly downslope along the eastern Adirondacks and parts of the southern Greens. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&