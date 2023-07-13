Haddad Subaru of St. Albans recently donated blankets and comfort kits to NMC as part of the Subaru Loves to Care initiative, a partnership with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society supporting patients facing cancer.
Representatives from the dealership dropped off boxes filled with 80 warm and fuzzy blankets, encouraging messages of hope, and kits designed to keep patients entertained and reduce stress during their hospital stay.
“This is such a compassionate donation,” said Chief Operation Officer Jonathan Billings, who was part of the team who accepted the donation. “Our patients battling cancer will feel the community support and that helps us fulfill our mission of exceptional care.”
