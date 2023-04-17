ST. ALBANS — Haddad Subaru made two donations this spring to local nonprofit organizations. The dealership was also recognized for its commitment to the community.
“Share The Love” donation:
Every year Subaru of America teams up with a local Subaru dealership to donate up to $300 per new vehicle sold from the middle of November through the end of the year. Hadadd chose Martha’s Community Kitchen based on a recommendation from the St. Albans Rotary Club. Haddad will be looking for a donation recipient for this year’s event later this fall.
Franklin County Animal Rescue donation:
For the month of March, Haddad chose to hold a donation event and donate up to $30 per vehicle sold to FCAR. Each time a customer purchased a vehicle, they were given six bags to toss at the cornhole boards. For each one they put in the hole, they added $5 and for each one that stayed on the board they added $1. Haddad’s total donation was $1,175.
Love Promise Community Commitment Award:
The Love Promise Community Commitment award was presented to Haddad in recognition of its outstanding commitment to the community in 2022.
