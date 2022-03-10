ST. ALBANS — Each year, millions of Americans are devastated by the sound of ringing in their ears. But Dr. Kristi Dumont, of Northwest Hearing Services, wants you to know there is treatment.
“My biggest takeaway for patients is that this is very common, and there is treatment,” she told the Messenger.
Dr. Dumont, a dedicated audiologist, has been handling patients’ tinnitus (ringing in ears) complaints at her practice in St. Albans for nearly 20 years. She uses tinnitus retraining therapy to train the brain to ignore the noise.
“Imagine that your tinnitus is a candle,” she said. “We can't blow the candle out, but if that candle is in a dark room, it's going to be very noticeable. If we turn the lights on, the candle is still there, but it's not very noticeable. That's what we try to accomplish with tinnitus.”
Tinnitus, which is oftentimes associated with hearing loss, is different for almost everyone. While some experience a ringing or whooshing or clicking, others say they hear music. In a recent conversation with the Messenger, Dr. Dumont answered some questions about tinnitus.
Q: What is the biggest misconception about tinnitus?
A: Most everybody I see has already been told that there is no hope and that they are going to suffer from this forever. It is true that there's no cure for tinnitus, but there is treatment.
With treatment, we get it to a place where you're not really aware of it unless you stop to think about it. Sometimes that's half the battle with patients. They've resigned themselves to thinking that they're going to be stuck with this forever and that actually triggers more of a response and it tends to make the tinnitus worse.
Q: What are some of the causes of tinnitus?
A: Stress is a big cause. Anything that raises the blood pressure can make it worse. Noise exposure, certain medications too.
Certain things in a person’s diet, like caffeine, salt and alcohol but only when eating them in excess. Wax that is occluding the ear can cause it.
Sometimes we discover it's associated with TMJ (jawbone joint dysfunction), and if we find that’s the cause, we encourage patients to talk to their dentist.
Q: Do you see any commonalities among the people who experience it?
A: It's definitely something we see more in patients who worked around noise or had a history of noise exposure. Here in Franklin County, we have a lot of farmers, a lot of people (especially men), who work industrial and noisy jobs. People should protect their hearing from noise to both avoid potential hearing loss and tinnitus.
Q: What do you do during an initial consultation?
A: That varies depending on how significant the tinnitus is, but the first thing we always want to do is a hearing test. We're looking for an abnormal pattern or something in the hearing test that might raise a red flag and alert us to the fact that there's more going on here than just standard ringing in the ear.
We also discuss how much of an impact the tinnitus is having. Sometimes we have questionnaires the patients fill out where we calculate a score on how much the tinnitus is affecting them. That helps us determine treatments.
We spend time educating them on why they are experiencing tinnitus and how to manage it.
Q: What are some of the treatment options?
A: There are a few options depending on the patient’s hearing status as well as their Tinnitus Handicap Score. It may involve instructing them on how to apply tinnitus retraining therapy at home, to using a hearing aid with a tinnitus program, to possibly referring them to a psychologist trained in using cognitive behavioral therapy to treat tinnitus.
What we want patients to know first and foremost is that there is help. Give us a call at Northwest Hearing Services for a tinnitus evaluation and hearing test. 802-524-0839
Northwest Hearing Services is part of the Messenger’s Preferred Business Program. Find out more at samessenger.com/preferred_business_program
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.