ST. ALBANS CITY — Hundreds of people flocked to downtown St. Albans to watch the tractors, trailers and trucks of the annual Holiday Tractor Parade.
The collection of Christmas-colored vehicles began pulling out of the Dairy Farmers of America lot at around 6:15 p.m. Friday night. Decked to the nines with Christmas apparel, they lit up the night with strings of blue, red and green lights, and inflatable Christmas characters did double duty as brightly-lit lanterns.
People packed the sidewalks to see. A few children edged closer to the street to get a good view of the light-covered vehicles before getting swept up to sit on the shoulders of their parents. Others in the crowd held out smartphones to capture the scene on video.
Inside downtown businesses, some groups were taking advantage of having access to a warm space during the cold night. Those inside had large food spreads ready for snacking, and by the time the parade began rolling by, they set up near windows to watch the annual tradition. A few cheered with the crowds.
By roughly 7 p.m. however, the parade was over. The long line of Christmas tractors began the slow drive back to their farms and factories to await Santa’s arrival in just two week’s time.
