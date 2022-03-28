ST. ALBANS CITY — Driving along Federal Street in St. Albans, it’s hard to ignore 45 Kingman Street.
Originally constructed to be a U.S. Custom House and Post Office at the tail end of the 19th century, the building sticks out among its neighbors for its grandiose Romanesque Revival architectural style reminiscent of a Medieval castle.
After 17 years of vacancy, developer Jim Cameron is looking to bring it back to former glory by flipping the top floors into eight apartments and the first into a commercial space
Cameron purchased the building last October from the City of St. Albans, and he began restoration efforts this past month.
Before his crew started updating the space, he provided a tour of the building to the Messenger to show off some of its unique features, which he hopes to incorporate into the restoration. After spending about an hour checking out what’s inside, a few things quickly became apparent.
The first is how completely solid the building is. During the restoration process, Cameron has run into hidden steel beams, terracotta, slate steps, foot-thick brick walls and metal shingles. While wood is used for doors, windows and some interior walls, most of the building utilizes heavier materials, including marble, which Cameron has found everywhere.
Inch-thick marble lines the walls in the main interior foyer, and the building’s marble usage extends both upstairs and downstairs to the basement. Cameron is keeping sheets of it he’s found throughout the building on its third floor, which he plans to use for countertops in the apartments.
In the basement, there’s even marble urinal partitions in one of the bathrooms.
While materials definitely help add to the building’s style, its design also incorporates plenty of small touches that today’s government buildings usually trim due to cost. In the main sorting room, large Corinthian columns hold up the building, and varnished woodwork adds extra color.
Once restored, the plan is to house a business in the space.
To access the upstairs apartments, however, visitors will need to head to the front of the building and enter one of the two towers located at the front corners. Looking upward from the first floor, the curved staircase – decorated with an iron ornate railing – wraps alongside the tower’s walls until it ends up on the third floor with a somewhat bizarre platform that doesn’t exactly meet today’s safety standards..
Cameron said he’s not sure why the platform exists, but he’ll probably have to close it off due to safety concerns.
As for the second and third floors, both have a hodgepodge of different features, which Cameron said he’ll use to create unique layouts for each apartment he’s staked out for the place.
One of the more interesting apartments is to be located at the building’s southeast corner on the third floor. There, the apartment’s bedroom will actually be located at the top of the building's eastern tower, where a circular room with a few floor windows exists.
In another apartment, he plans to incorporate the building’s old vault. The vault door still exists in its original form, but Cameron said the actual room will be flipped into a bathroom with “Star Trek” style ceiling lights.
For the last stop of the tour, Cameron headed down to the basement. His crew had recently pumped the place out to empty it of ice and water that had lingered there, and he plans on using it as a workshop for his team.
In that space, Cameron also pointed out one of the more interesting features of the building. Tucked away in a corner, a small shaft bypassing the first floor entirely leads up to a single furnished room with a low ceiling.
Labeled as “viewing post” in the original plans, historic preservation documents explain that this little room “enabled an inspector or supervisor to watch activity on the main post office floor.”
Those looking for the room’s window port on the other side of the viewing post wall can see it as a tiny grate located in the main room.
Cameron said he expects to work on 45 Kingman Street throughout this summer as he finishes up a few development projects throughout Franklin County. He expects to fill the new apartments by the start of 2023.
“I’ve been looking at this building for the last 10 years,” Cameron said.
(1) comment
Super excited to see this happen…..love the building….
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.