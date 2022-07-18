ST. ALBANS — Downtown St. Albans gleamed with a few fresh paint jobs this past Saturday thanks to the St. Albans Klassic Car Show.
Event organizer Kate Manahan said her goal for the 13th annual event was to raise $10,000 for the St. Albans Fire Association, whose members spent the day cooking up hot dogs and hamburgers.
The first car show was a Kingman Street event held to honor Jim Letourneau, who died two weeks later, Manahan said. These days, they’ve moved the cars and shut down Main Street for the event.
With 105 classic car owners participating in 2022, she said this year’s event was the second largest ever.
For Georgia resident Milford Bessette, the event was the culmination of 36 years of work. On Saturday, he sat in front of his ‘36 Dodge truck for his first car show ever. From looking at the level of detail given to his vehicle, it’s hard to believe.
“I actually bought the car with the intent to do this,” he said. “It’s always been a dream of mine.”
Bessette answered questions about the work he’s completed on the vehicle as passersby checked it out. He said he bought the truck back in 1986, and it’s been a steady process to overhaul it as he’s been able to collect the funds needed for the upgrades. He did most of the work himself, outside of the interior and overall finish.
As part of the process, he also added backup cameras and GPS to bring the vehicle into the 21st century.
“It’s been 36 years in the making,” he said.
Bessette, however, wasn’t the only one with a sharp-looking ride. The car show was full of them – from Pontiac Trans Ams to American Graffiti-style hotrods. Manahan said she uses 16 different judging categories to capture all the different kinds of vehicles represented each year.
Visitors this year could check out the cars and attend the weekly Taylor Park farmer’s market set up nearby.
Surrounded by the crowds, Manahan said the event is a good one for the community to come together in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s also a way for younger generations to interact with classic cars. Most modern vehicles have similar styles due to innovations in aerodynamics, but they lack the same styles and colors that were popular in earlier decades.
Manahan, who drives a ‘65 Ford Falcon, said she gets plenty of reactions from children about her car as it’s a rare sight on today’s roads.
“The more people in the community who come to events like these, the better it is for the community,” Manahan said. “It’s all about getting the community together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.