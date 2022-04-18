ST. ALBANS CITY — For Maryellen Vickery and Troy Pudvah, transforming the old mill building at 14 Stebbins Street into a ballet school was meant to be.
When the project became daunting and unexpected obstacles piled up, they kept themselves motivated by remembering why they took on the project in the first place.
“The space has just always felt really welcoming,” Vickery told Messenger. “And when we found out the fire didn’t touch this building, but started across the street and blew through the rest of downtown, we just knew this had to be kept.”
On May 19, 1895, a disastrous fire broke out at the W.B. Fonda lumberyard on Stebbins Street. Strong winds blew the flames north, taking out the majority of downtown St. Albans.
But the old mill, located across from W.B. Fonda, was one of the only buildings left standing.
In the century since, the building saw various uses before becoming a bit of an eyesore, falling into years of neglect and disrepair.
“I heard more than once, ‘You're nuts,’” Pudvah said. “There was so much to take down here and so much turnover and so much was not going to meet modern building codes.”
“But this building needed to be saved,” Vickery added. “We are glad to be contributing to the history.”
The artistic couple — Vickery a dancer and Pudvah a musician — bought the building in 2017, with the goal of turning the ground level into the new home of Vickery’s Ballet School of Vermont and the upper floors into affordable housing.
After more than two years of work and more expenses than were budgeted for, the building was completed in early 2020 — poorly timed with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I said to my students, ‘We'll be shut down for a few weeks and then we'll walk in here in April,’” Vickery recalled.
That obviously was not the case, and Vickery’s brand new studio stood empty. When she was able to reopen in mid-summer 2020, she found that going virtual for several months had caused the ballet school to lose teachers and students.
“I basically gave free lessons for the month of June as a thank you for sticking with us,” she said.
2021 was a more normal year for enrollment and interest, but the couple started renting half of the ground floor out to Vermont Counseling & Training Center this year to make up for lost revenue, converting the building’s second dance studio into office space.
“Hopefully, this is just temporary,” Vickery said. “We’d like to build an addition onto the building for them, and take the studio back for us as soon as finances allow.”
Renovation challenges
Vickery, an American Ballet Theatre certified teacher, started the Ballet School of Vermont in 2002 when she discovered St. Albans did not have a dedicated ballet school. Her teachings started as St. Albans Recreation classes before growing into a rented room in the Valley Crossroads building.
After more than 15 years of operating in someone else’s space, Vickery and Pudvah decided to provide the ballet school with a home of its own. The couple looked at several properties before landing on the Stebbins Street mill.
Inside the new studio, natural light bathes the walls. Original wood beams and doors remain, and in the waiting room, pews from the First Baptist Church in Montgomery line the walls.
The mill building’s timber-hung floors were perfect for the studio, Vickery said, because in ballet, it's important to have buoyancy in the floor.
Upstairs, Vickery finally has her own costume closet, and a lounge-type space awaits the day when dancers feel comfortable enough to gather again for homework and conversation.
14 Stebbins Street was not Pudvah’s first renovation project. He’s worked on other properties in the city as well as a few in Winooski. This one though, was perhaps the most challenging.
“I budgeted every cent in order to do this project, and it was gonna be close. We thought we had it,” he said. “Then, we got into the weeds.”
Brownfield mitigation and asbestos abatement were not part of the plan, but had to be dealt with. Twenty-thousand square feet of building had to be demolished to create a parking lot, and hundreds of yards of waste needed to be removed from the part of the mill they were keeping.
The City of Albans, Pudvah said, was essential in making their renovation story a success. He said the city and Manager Dominic Cloud “had their back” when challenges arose.
“There's an element of old school Vermont that would say, ‘Don't invest in anything,’” Pudvah said. “The upshot though, is that this neighborhood has changed.”
Returning to the stage
For the first time since 2019, the Ballet School of Vermont is performing a full-length spring show. “Hansel & Gretel” will debut on the stage of Northern Vermont University: Johnson in early June.
“I am psyched and the dancers are excited,” Vickery said. Everybody's so happy to have a show.”
Typically, Vickery and her dancers began rehearsing for the end-of-year show in January, but confirmation of this year’s performance only came three weeks ago, due to hesitations about COVID-19.
Now, the school is a flurry of activity and putting the show together is a team effort. Parents are rallying to fundraise and Vickery’s mom is even sewing costumes.
“There are some things that I might have to say, ‘Not this year’ to, but at least they get a big production,” Vickery said. “It’s so important for the kids.”
