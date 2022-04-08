ST. ALBANS — The very best photo albums chronicle family history, bring up old memories and return to us faces we’ve lost.
Even in the age of camera phones and the Cloud, photo albums get pulled from the shelf on holidays and on anniversaries. Outfits and haircuts get laughed at and family vacations and birthday parties are remembered.
That’s what the Messenger’s annual Franklin County Business Community supplement has become for the region: a photo album showcasing the people and businesses that make up the community’s family tree.
The supplement has now existed for two full generations and is celebrating its 40th anniversary this May. In the last four decades, it has probably touched the majority of Franklin County’s 23,000 households.
“At one time or another,” former Messenger editor and co-publisher Emerson Lynn said, “Someone in each house has been in a picture, or they know someone who has. It’s become the employment album of a very vibrant Franklin County.”
Lynn started the Franklin County Business Community supplement 40 years ago because he saw a need to showcase the energy, the creativity and the commerce that fuels the Franklin County economy.
“The strength of the publication, what makes it so popular, is that it also focuses on the people who work in these businesses,” he said. “Readers pour over the pictures just to see who is working where and to see what the businesses do.”
When the first edition was published in 1983, the response was immediate and extremely positive. Readers enjoyed seeing the pictures of their friends and of the businesses they frequented. The supplement became the Messenger’s premier product, and something other newspapers in the state picked up for their own communities.
It is published annually in May, Lynn said, to shrug off the winter season and welcome in the summertime, when people are once again out on Main Street, ready to make up for six months in hibernation.
Jim O'Rourke purchased the Messenger in 2018 and continued the tradition of publishing the Franklin County Business Community supplement. In 2020, the format was changed from newsprint to the high quality, all color magazine format that readers see today.
"This is a very unique product and sort of like an event each year at the Messenger," O'Rourke said. "The opportunity to help recognize local businesses and their employees throughout Franklin County is truly special and for 40 years is quite impressive."
In 2022, the supplement is still relevant — despite the possibility of a quick business search on Google or Yelp — because there’s something special about holding this album in both your hands.
Looking back at 1983
When the first edition of the Franklin County Business Community supplement was published on May 25, 1983, Ronald Reagan was president of the United States and Richard Snelling was governor of Vermont.
A gallon of gas cost an average of $1.16, according to the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. A gallon of milk was $2.24 and a dozen eggs was $0.86.
Floyd Handy was the mayor of the City of St. Albans. He opened Handy Toyota — Vermont’s first Toyota dealership — in 1971 at the corner of Main and Fairfield Streets in downtown St. Albans.
When R.L. Vallee and Lumber held a grand opening in May 1983 at its South Main Street location, the Messenger reported Mayor Handy cut into an inch of pine board instead of a ribbon.
Longtime St. Albans residents and friends Doris Newton and Edna Chagnon said St. Albans in the 1980s was a great place to raise a family.
Chagnon, who has lived in the city since 1959, remembered being able to take her family of five out to dinner at the Cornerstone Irish Pub & Grill for $30. Nelly’s now stands in its place on Federal Street.
She also recalled that Ann Cross, owner of Ann’s Ladies & Children’s Shop on South Main, gave her a deal once on coats for her daughters.
“I used to dress them alike, in the same coats, for Easter,” Chagnon said. “Ann was a very nice, older lady, and she had quality children’s clothes.”
Newton, who turned 100 last month, enjoyed getting coffee with friends downtown at Jack Rixon’s Pharmacy. It was a short walk from her apartment, above the old William Doolin’s department store.
“We could look across to the park, and then when they had parades we could see them,” she said. “I loved it there. The stairs, we could manage because we were younger then, you know.”
Father and son traditions
Just like a photo album, the Franklin County Business Community supplement allows readers to see connections between family generations. For example, a number of St. Albans’ longest-running businesses have been passed down from father to son.
David Moore is now the owner of Moore Quality Cars on Swanton Road, a pre-owned vehicle shop his father Ellsworth Moore started as Moore Motors in the 1970s.
In the first edition of the Franklin County Business Community supplement, Ellsworth is seated at his desk inside the original shop at the corner of Main and Fairfield Streets. David worked with him there until 2009, when the dealership was sold.
A year later, David took what he learned from his father and started Moore Quality Cars.
“What’s kept us successful?” David told the Messenger. “Doing business in this small community, being honest and upfront and offering good quality vehicles at a fair price.”
It’s the plan for David’s 27 year-old son to someday take over Moore Quality Cars, making him the third generation to work in the car business in St. Albans.
“I’m hoping, but newer generations don’t have quite the work ethic that’s needed in a business like this,” David said.
In 1963, Poquette Realty opened as Poquette and Bruley. After a stint under the Coldwell Banker umbrella, Paul Poquette and his son P.J. started Poquette Realty in 1994.
“I had no idea growing up that I would be doing real estate, even though I grew up with it all around,” P.J. said. “I can remember being a little kid and going to open houses with my father.”
P.J. said the real estate office’s success can be attributed to his and his father’s honesty and integrity, as well as their commitment to giving back to the community.
“We're not just here selling real estate. We’re here as part of the community,” he said. “Every year, we make sure to give back, whether it be with charitable contributions or with our time.”
Total Home Center on Highgate Road is another of St. Albans’ long-running businesses. When Homer Powell returned home from World War II, he started the appliance and furniture store as St. Albans Electric Appliance Co, Inc.
In 1969, Homer’s son David began working full-time at the shop at the corner of Kingman and Main Streets, all while completing his college courses. David took over as owner in 1974 and is pictured in the first Franklin County Business Community supplement in 1983.
As the business grew, more space was needed, and so St. Albans Electric Appliance Co, Inc. moved to Highgate Road in 1993 and changed its name to Total Home Center.
“As for our success, I would say most importantly it is due to our loyal staff,” David wrote in an email to the Messenger. “We have many on our staff who have been with us for over 35 years. Our goal has been to instill trust with our customers, and treat them as we would like to be treated.”
Pillar in a time of change
Looking through the 1983 edition, it is noticeable that many of the included businesses have come and gone. Department stores like Doolin’s, five-and-dime stores like Ben Franklin and travel agencies like Touraid Travel have closed in the age of the Internet and online ordering.
Other businesses have changed hands or gone through a transformation. In 1999, Franklin Grand Isle Mental Health Service, Inc. became Northwestern Counseling and Support Services and in 2006, Drinkwater’s Jewelry Store became Eaton’s Fine Jewelers when it was purchased by Jeff and Vicki Eaton.
The Messenger, though, has been there to chronicle it all.
While the editors and reporters on the masthead have changed, the paper itself, with its strong reporting and advertising, has bore witness to Franklin County’s ups and downs since 1861.
The Messenger building at 281 N Main Street remains one of the oldest in the city, and the paper remains dedicated to documenting the happenings — and assembling the photo album — in perpetuity.
