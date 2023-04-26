FAIRFAX — Stepping into the elementary school or a small business in Fairfax, you’ll probably see someone sporting a t-shirt made by a local couple.
Samantha and Mike LeClerc have been a Fairfax family for about 12 years, but having grown up in Fairfax and Milton respectively, they were a part of the community long before that. The couple recently started Fawn’s Creations, an apparel and design shop, out of their home.
Prior to Fawn’s Creations, Samantha was a stay-at-home mom. She began dabbling in projects using her Cricut, a machine that can electronically cut designs from different types of materials.
“I kinda started on my own, just needed a mom-hobby,” Samantha said.
It didn’t take long for the t-shirts, tumblers and other personalized merchandise to sell.
“Once it grew a little bit, he (Mike) took the leap and quit Heritage so we could take it on full time,” Samantha said.
Mike had been a service manager at Capital Lincoln, and most recently, Heritage Ford. When he saw Samantha’s orders increase, and the joy she experienced in fulfilling them, he knew he wanted to be a part of it.
“We did a large t-shirt order in our garage for a longtime customer, and I was like, ‘This is fun, it’s viable,’” Mike said. “We decided to put our heads down, work hard and try to save money so we could start the business.”
He left his job in April 2022, and with Samantha, grew Fawn’s Creations into a thriving local business. What started as Samantha’s Cricut hobby has blossomed into a fully functioning, in-home apparel and design shop.
The LeClercs have invested in various machines and industrial printers to provide professional, high-quality, personalized merchandise. This equipment has allowed them to grow from vinyl cutting projects and streamline the process in which they create graphics, print designs, and therefore, make sales.
“We can offer no minimum [orders] because we print in house,” Mike said.
“We keep inventory in stock…that way if you call and say ‘Oh–my son has a…baseball game tomorrow, can you make me a shirt?’ as long as we have the size and you’re not picky on the color…we can get that out to you tomorrow,” Samantha added.
Fawn’s will go so far as to organize an online store for company sales, and merchandise can also be found in brick-and-mortar stores like Erica’s American Diner in Fairfax and Divine Treasures in Swanton. Seasonally, they are also at the mall in the New England Collective, and they are always looking for more places to sell their products.
At the root of Fawn’s Creations is the community, beginning with its namesake– in memory of another Fairfax local.
“My best friend passed away two months before our wedding…Mariah Woodward, and her middle name was Fawn. One day it just clicked, and we ran with it,” Samantha shared.
Most recently, the LeClercs held a Make a Wish fundraiser, fulfilling orders of personalized “swag” as a way to give back in Woodward’s honor.
Fawn’s Creations has found other ways to support the community too; by helping other local businesses meet their promotional needs, Mike and Samantha feel their work comes full circle.
“One of the middle school kids did a design for BFA Elementary, and all the teachers ordered a shirt. So, all 66 of the elementary staff will have a shirt to wear that a kid designed, and we produced,” Samantha said.
In addition to BFA-Fairfax, Xtreme Cheer in Milton, T.A.S Collision & Restoration, Steeple Market and Minor’s Country Store are just some local names that Fawn’s has done work for – everything from logo design to promotional items to signage.
“Going around town, seeing (our work), ‘I made that…these people supported my business.’ The sense of community from dropping orders off at school and talking to folks…it builds value…that’s what is fulfilling for me,” Mike said.
Follow Fawn’s Creations on Facebook and Instagram for their latest sales and to see behind the scenes, and visit their website www.fawnscreations.com for more information about customized apparel and promotional items.
