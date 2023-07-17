The Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA) is conducting an assessment of how farms have been affected by the recent flooding throughout Vermont.
Those interested in receiving help should fill out this survey.
"We will use this information to provide support and coordinate resources to aid recovery efforts for those farms affected. We will reach back out again to check in when the waters have calmed. Please also do not hesitate to reach out to us," an email from the organization said.
NOFA plans to share the data collected with the state and other funders providing resources for recovery.
Those who haven't been affected by the flooding and are interested in donating are encouraged to donate to the Farmer Emergency Fund here.
