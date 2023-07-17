Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT... An Air Quality Alert is in effect until midnight EDT Tuesday night. The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Alert for all of Vermont. Smoke from the Ohio valley region, originally from wildfires in far northwestern Canada, will continue to impact Vermont through Tuesday. Additionally, on a localized basis, dust may be generated from cleaning operations in the aftermath of recent flooding. The combined impacts may produce "unhealthy" air quality for the entire population in localized areas. The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution from wildfire smoke for all of Vermont. The 24 hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to occur within the Code Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. However, note that pollutant levels may occur in the code red or "unhealthy" range for all individuals on an hourly basis. Who needs to be concerned? Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, minority populations, and outdoor workers. What should you do? Sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. It's okay to be active outside, but take more breaks and do less intense activities. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath. People with asthma should follow their asthma action plans and keep quick relief medicine handy. If you have heart disease, symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue may indicate a serious problem. If you have any of these, contact your healthcare provider. For additional information, please visit the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources website at https://dec.vermont.gov/air- quality/local-air-quality-forecasts

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York, including Clinton and Essex Counties. Also for central and northern Vermont. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening. Due to saturated soils and the potential for 1 inch per hour rainfall rates, there will likely be a renewed threat for flash flooding in any stronger storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood