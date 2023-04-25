Enosburg Lions Club gave the Enosburg Public Library $1000 to help spread literacy throughout the community.
The money will be used for two Little Free Libraries which are small free standing buildings. They will probably be in front of the library and on Maple Park in Enosburg Falls.
The Little Free Libraries will house free books for children and adults. Folks will be able to come and get books as well as drop off books they wish to donate.
