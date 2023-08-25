ENOSBURG — The Enosburg Business & Community Association has created the Youth Civic Leadership Award to award annually to a local youth/young adult who exemplifies outstanding leadership, initiative and a commitment to their community.
Nominations will be accepted in the first quarter of the year and a recipient chosen by the EBCA award committee. Recipients will be awarded $500 to be used in the project of their choice or donated to a local nonprofit organization of their choosing.
In the inaugural year, the EBCA awarded Cate Bennett the 2023 Youth Civic Leadership Award. This award was given to Cate at her fifth-grade graduation ceremony from Enosburg Elementary School; witnessed by her teachers, family, and friends.
The award was given in recognition of Cate’s efforts over the last year, having made a significant contribution to her local community by leading by example and showing initiative, enthusiasm, commitment, and a positive attitude.
“Cate’s work in the community inspired me, along with our members, to create this award,” EBCA President Shawna Lovelette said. “It is vital that we encourage the young leaders of our community and support them in their endeavors. The needs of our community can be advocated just as well by these young volunteers if they have the support of adult leaders around them. A perfect example is when Cate saw a need and presented to the Village Trustees a request for a crosswalk to aid in safe crossing from the Enosburg Elementary School to the Brownway River Trail and Story Walk. The goal of the EBCA is to help support the ideas of our youngest community leaders.”
Shawna is excited to report that Cate is already onto her next project and is excited to utilize the award to help make her dream for her community a reality!
